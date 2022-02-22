Gong Announces Gong App on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Gong customers can now benefit from improved performance of revenue and other customer-facing teams while being integrated directly with Salesforce

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong today announced it has launched the Gong app on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to enrich CRM data by automatically capturing and analyzing customer interactions, including topics of sales conversations and indicators of customer health. The app then recommends actions to improve performance, all while updating and supplementing data in Salesforce.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, the Gong app is currently available on AppExchange at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FeGgcUAF

Gong App for Salesforce

For several years, customer-facing teams have benefitted from Gong platform's ability to unlock the reality of customer interactions and deliver performance-enhancing insights. Gong automatically captures all customer interactions and analyzes that information to identify deal risk, surface coaching opportunities, and provide guidance on next steps for reps and go-to-market leaders.

With today's news, the fully-tested and vetted app is available to all Gong customers, providing a powerful, tightly-integrated solution to improve sales performance and productivity. Gong first launched the app in Beta in 2020 and since then the app has grown in popularity – currently more than 1,000 companies and 80,000 individuals use it worldwide.

Comments on the News

"Gong's integration with Salesforce represents a great combination," said Kelly Breslin Wright, Gong President and COO. "The general availability of the Gong app on Salesforce AppExchange can provide companies with greater productivity, shorter sales cycles and bigger deal sizes."

"Gong is already a game changer in terms of taking your sales team to the next level," said Allon Massil, SVP sales and partnerships of NoFraud, a Gong customer. "Gong's AppExchange app just makes it easy to identify, analyze, and report on what's working, what needs to be improved and ensuring deals don't lose momentum."

"The Gong app is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by empowering teams to take advantage of customer interactions," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Gong

Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. Gong empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform automatically captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for winning outcomes. Nearly 3,000 innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their customer reality. Gong is a private company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information visit www.gong.io.

