Instacart and Quicklly Join Forces to Bring Authentic Indian Meals to Kitchens Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicklly, the nation's largest and most comprehensive marketplace for Indian and South Asian food, and Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, today announced the launch of a new storefront that offers nationwide delivery of Quicklly's ready-to-eat meal kits in 3-4 days.

As Indian food continues to gain popularity and expand beyond South Asian consumers, the new storefront provides customers with access to ready-to-eat Indian meal kits and simplifies the shopping experience for millions of Indian food lovers. This is the first launch of Quicklly's collaboration with Instacart. The second phase includes plans for local grocery delivery and will launch in the coming months.

"From the start, we've seen and believed in the power of multicultural consumers to shape and shift the future of the grocery category," said Keval Raj, Co-Founder of Quicklly. "This new partnership with Instacart is a win-win for both companies and our customers across the country. We're thrilled to be working together to increase the scope and scale of Quicklly's digital presence as well as the availability of South Asian cuisine."

Through Quicklly's Instacart storefront, customers across the country can now enjoy simpler and more seamless access to Indian meal kits, shipped directly to their door. Featuring the highest quality ingredients, Quicklly's best-selling Indian Meal Kits will be available to customers across the country, with no subscription required. These authentic Indian offerings include dry-packed and ready-to-eat meal kits and Indian Simmer Sauces. The uncompromising tastes and mouth-watering flavors include Indian culinary favorites like tikka masala kits, vegetable biryani, vindaloo sauces, dal tadka, rotis and much more.

In addition to this direct-to-consumer (DTC) meal delivery service launch, Quicklly and Instacart plan to grow their offerings in the coming months to include grocery delivery of Indian pantry staples and desi spices and sauces in as fast as an hour.

"As the grocery shopping experience has become increasingly digitized, many consumers of Indian and South Asian food and the mom-and-pop stores that source them have been left behind," said Raj. "We created Quicklly to help close that digital divide and increase access to premium South Asian groceries. Today's announcement is another major step towards our team's goal of continually innovating, with our customers at the center."

To begin shopping for Indian Meal Kits from Quicklly via Instacart, customers can visit https://www.instacart.com/store/quicklly/storefront or select the Quicklly storefront on the Instacart mobile app.

Whether longing for ingredients to stock up your kitchen or meals to satisfy your cravings, Quicklly offers everything you need to enjoy South Asian and Indian cuisine, all in one place. As the nation's most comprehensive, one-stop marketplace, Quicklly provides access to a range of Indian grocery ingredients, tiffins, and fully prepared restaurant meals delivered to your doorstep. Founded in 2017, Quicklly also provides a full digital presence for local businesses, connecting them to customers across Greater Chicago, New York, New Jersey, San Francisco, the Bay Area, and nationwide. Learn more at https://www.quicklly.com .

