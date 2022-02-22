InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Sit-Down Desk for Workers (BTM-2756)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the healthcare industry and I needed a convenient and portable sit-down desk while working to prevent back and lower leg fatigue," said an inventor, from Washington, D.C., "so I invented the TURBO DESK. My design enables you to complete various work tasks with ease and comfort."

The patent-pending invention ensures that a sit-down desk is readily available when needed. In doing so, it eliminates the need to find a work surface and chair or work station. As a result, it increases efficiency and convenience, it enhances comfort, it decreases standing time and it alleviates back and lower leg fatigue. The invention features a portable and collapsible design that is easy to maneuver and use and it can be easily stored within a vehicle or small space so it is ideal for healthcare workers, construction workers, IT professionals and various members of the labor force. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BTM-2756, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

