InventHelp Inventor Develops Supportive Fitting for Billiard Tables (CBA-3964)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked in the billiard table repair service for 30 years and I thought there could be a way to prevent pool table gulley boots from being damaged," said an inventor, from West Columbia, S.C., "so I invented the WEDGER SYSTEM. My design ensures that the gulley boots are supported under the repeated impact and weight of pocketed billiard balls."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective fitting for under the center of a gulley boot on a coin-operated or ball-return pool table. In doing so, it ensures that the center of the gulley boot is supported. As a result, it prevents cracked boots and other damage and it eliminates the cost associated with replacing a damaged gulley boot. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for the owners of coin-operated and ball-return billiard tables. I have been testing them on over 50 tables for 2 years and have not had to replace a single gulley boot. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CBA-3964, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

