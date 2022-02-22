MELIORA HEALTH LAUNCHES IN UNITED STATES

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meliora Health, a telehealth-based behavioral health company focused on mental health, autism, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) conditions in children and young adults ages 3 to 25, today launched its online clinical services in the United States, with a rollout for patients residing in New York State.

"Any child or teen who requires behavioral health services should be able to access great care without waiting and the care experience must also be engaging, fit around their circumstance and involve the family for best outcomes," said Rich Andrews, Founder, and CEO of Meliora Health. "Combining technology, data, and clinical science with leading clinical experts, we've reimagined the behavioral health care experience. I am incredibly excited that we're now able to bring to the US our world-leading digital clinic from our experiences of pioneering delivery of virtual care in the UK."

Meliora Health is the American counterpart to Healios, which has conducted more than 100,000 online sessions and received more than 27,000 referrals from National Health Service (NHS) providers in the United Kingdom, to become the UK's largest specialist behavioral health service for children and teens.

"Autism, ADHD, and mental health conditions such as anxiety, eating disorders, and depression affect different children and teens in different ways. Our services are delivered in a highly personalized way for the best possible experience and outcome," said Dr. Melinda Rees, Chief Clinical Officer at Healios. "In utilizing telehealth, we can tackle global inequalities in healthcare provision that affect over one billion people worldwide living with mental health challenges and neurodiverse conditions."

Appointments are delivered via Panacea, the company's in-house online clinical platform specifically designed to engage children and teens from three years and older. The platform has video-calling capabilities as well as specially designed interactive clinical tools to make it fun and engaging for the child or teen within each session. Family members are also able to join the sessions remotely, even from different locations, to ensure a family-based experience is made possible for better clinical outcomes.

The patient is assigned a clinician who is part of a diverse team of mental health experts, including licensed therapists, psychologists, and behavioral health specialists. Depending on their initial presenting needs, they will begin with one of two types of specialist assessment; a mental health assessment to determine challenges such as anxiety, depression, or an eating disorder, or a neurodevelopmental assessment to determine autism or ADHD. Either assessment may lead to a formal diagnosis and Meliora's care team will then create a personalized treatment plan. For mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression, this may include recommending a course of therapy session such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) which can also be provided by Meliora's extensive clinical care team.

CEO and founder Rich Andrews created Healios in the UK after seeing his friends and family struggle to get support for their mental health needs. After accompanying NHS clinicians on their visits to the homes of people impacted by severe mental health challenges, he recognized that by including a person's support network in the care process they are often better able to achieve long-term results. Inspired by this insight, Healios was launched in 2013 and has since become a leading provider of digital behavioral health services that believes in a family-based approach for best outcomes.

"Our goal is to expand nationwide from New York state to enable many more children and teens to benefit from our range of specialist clinical services from assessment and diagnosis through to therapy," said Andrews.

About Meliora Health and Healios

From the Latin, meaning "better," Meliora is a specialist digital behavioral health company focused on improving long-term mental health and quality of life for children and teenagers in the US. Meliora is the US subsidiary of UK-based parent company Healios. Healios has become the UK's largest specialist provider of behavioral health services for children and teens.

