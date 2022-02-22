Woodlawn's 59th Annual Needlework Show Tickets Available

Exciting month-long event showcases needlework from around the country.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodlawn, the first historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, is delighted to announce tickets for the 59th Annual Needlework Show are on sale! The show runs from March 2nd to March 31st, 2022, 10:00am- 4:00pm (except Tuesdays). Purchase tickets at https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/woodlawnpopeleighey.

The show's theme, "Common Threads: Connecting People, Families and Communities, Past and Present," will be explored through artist submissions, exhibits, and programs. For more information visit http://www.woodlawnpopeleighey.org/annualneedleworkshow-1.

The show is supported by Nelly's Needlers, volunteer needleworkers who have supported the site for nearly 50 years. They will hold a raffle to win one of four beautifully embroidered pillows. Tickets will be on sale at Nelly's Café where boxed lunches are also available. All proceeds benefit Woodlawn and Pope-Leighey House.

Exhibits

Needlepoint of Martha Washington and Nelly Custis Lewis

See Martha Washington's shell cushion and other items from the Woodlawn collection.

Winchester Chapter of the Embroiderers' Guild of America 10 th Anniversary Exhibit

Enjoy viewing guild members exquisite needlework.

Historic Samplers from Around the World and at Home

Explore 18 th and 19 th century reproduction samplers from the world over.

Needlework Connections

View works from the ancestors and descendants of Woodlawn's Nelly's Needlers.

On-Site Programs:

The Ancestor's Future: An Afrofuturist Journey through Fiber Arts, March 17 & 18 | 10:00 AM — 4:00 PM

Discuss with Afrofuturist Cheyney McKnight the African Diaspora's past and future as expressed in fiber arts.

Original Antique Samplers, March 26 | 2:00 – 3:30 PM

Barbara Hutson will discuss the history of samplers and show antique samplers

Virtual Programs

Black Needlework in the Colonial and Antebellum South March 12 | 4:00 — 5:00 PM

Kathy Staples will showcase embroidery of enslaved women in Charleston and free Blacks in Baltimore .

Headwraps of the African Diaspora's Past and Present, March 19 | 4:00 — 5:00 PM

Learn about headwraps of Black Women in America from the 18 th -21 st century with Cheyney McKnight .

Passing on the Tradition of Needle Arts: Community Conversation, March 30 | 3:00 — 4:00 PM

Join an informal conversation and share your needlework story with others.

Samplers from Around the World, March 26 | 4:00 – 5:00 PM

Barbara Hutson will focus on samplers from the region including Quaker examples and the stories they tell.

Public Contact: (703)780-4000 | woodlawn@savingplaces.org | www.woodlawnpopeleighey.org

