Current and Past Demotech, Inc. Rated Clients Named as Top Homeowners Insurance Providers in Florida by Home Media

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 13, 2022, the Home Media reviews team enumerated its choice for the top five homeowners insurance providers in Florida. According to their press release, featured on MarketWatch, Home Media's methodology took into account coverage, customer service, technology, reputation, cost, and benefits.

Demotech, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Demotech, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Demotech, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Home Media ranked the top five best homeowners insurance providers in Florida as:

Security First Insurance Company

Progressive

AAA

Lighthouse Property Insurance Company

Chubb.

According to Demotech's President, Joseph L. Petrelli, "Demotech is proud to review and rate Security First and Lighthouse Property. Although we do not review and rate Progressive Insurance, in order to secure property insurance in Florida from Progressive, a homeowner would be purchasing insurance from what was known as ASI Insurance. We rated ASI from its first day of operations until the time that Progressive finalized its purchase of the company for in excess of $1.3 billion."

"As to AAA, we rated its Florida affiliate, Auto Club Insurance Company of Florida, from October 2007 through August 2019, when they voluntarily withdrew from our process. We have not reviewed or rated Chubb Insurance Company," said Petrelli.

Demotech's Vice President, Sharon Romano Petrelli, added, "As we have noted on numerous occasions, financial stability is one of the many factors that consumers need to evaluate. We are pleased to see that in an analysis reflecting factors focusing on the consumer experience, the financially stable insurers that we review and rate earned top 5 status from Home Media."

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. was the first firm to review independent, regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the industry by assigning accurate, reliable, and proven Financial Stability Ratings® to Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs provide an objective baseline of the solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Demotech's increasing accreditations and acceptances has resulted in its review of more than 450 insurers operating in the US. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.