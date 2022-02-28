Daqo New Energy Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

SHANGHAI, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy", the "Company" or "we"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights

Polysilicon production volume was 23, 616 MT in Q4 2021, compared to 21,684 MT in Q3 2021

Polysilicon sales volume was 11, 642 MT in Q4 2021, compared to 21,183 MT in Q3 2021

Polysilicon average total production cost (1) was $14.11 /kg in Q4 2021, compared to $6.84 /kg in Q3 2021

Polysilicon average cash cost (1) was $13.32 /kg in Q4 2021, compared to $5.96 /kg in Q3 2021

Polysilicon average selling price (ASP) was $33.91 /kg in Q4 2021, compared to $27.55 /kg in Q3 2021

Revenue was $395.5 million in Q4 2021, compared to $585.8 million in Q3 2021

Gross profit was $239.8 million in Q4 2021, compared to $435.2 million in Q3 2021. Gross margin was 60.6% in Q4 2021, compared to 74.3% in Q3 2021

Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was $148.6 million in Q4 2021, compared to $292.3 million in Q3 2021

Earnings per basic American Depositary Share (ADS) (3) was $2.00 in Q4 2021, compared to $3.95 in Q3 2021

EBITDA (non-GAAP) (2) was $251.1 million in Q4 2021, compared to $441.8 million in Q3 2021. EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) (2) was 63.5% in Q4 2021, compared to 75.4% in Q3 2021

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2) attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was $150.9 million in Q4 2021, compared to $294.7 million in Q3 2021

Adjusted earnings per basic ADS(3) (non-GAAP)(2) was $2.03 in Q4 2021, compared to $3.98 in Q3 2021



Three months ended US$ millions except as indicated otherwise Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Revenues 395.5 585.8 247.7 Gross profit 239.8 435.2 109.5 Gross margin 60.6% 74.3% 44.2% Income from operations 228.1 421.7 98.0 Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp.

shareholders 148.6 292.3 72.8 Earnings per basic ADS(3) ($ per ADS) 2.00 3.95 1.01 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(2) attributable to

Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders 150.9 294.7 77.3 Adjusted earnings per basic ADS(3) (non-GAAP)(2)

($ per ADS) 2.03 3.98 1.07 EBITDA (non-GAAP)(2) 251.1 441.8 115.1 EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)(2) 63.5% 75.4% 46.5% Polysilicon sales volume (MT) 11,642 21,183 23,186 Polysilicon average total production cost ($/kg)(1) 14.11 6.84 5.92 Polysilicon average cash cost (excl. dep'n) ($/kg)(1) 13.32 5.96 5.04

Full Year 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights

Polysilicon production volume was 86,587 MT in 2021, compared to 77,288 MT in 2020

Polysilicon sales volume was 75, 356 MT in 2021, compared to 74, 812 MT in 2020

Revenue was $1,678.8 million in 2021, compared to $675.6 million in 2020

Gross profit was $1,097.2 million in 2021, compared to $234.0 million in 2020. Gross margin was 65.4% in 2021, compared to 34.6% in 2020

EBITDA (non-GAAP) (2) was $1,132.8 million in 2021, compared to $256.5 million in 2020. EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) (2) was 67.5% in 2021, compared to 38.0% in 2020

Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was $756.2 million in 2021, compared to $129.2 million in 2020. Earnings per basic ADS was $10.24 in 2021, compared to $1.82 in 2020

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2) attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was $766.3 million in 2021, compared to $147.1 million in 2020

Adjusted earnings per basic ADS(3) (non-GAAP)(2) was $10.37 in 2021, compared to $2.07 in 2020

Notes:

(1) Production cost and cash cost only refer to production in our polysilicon facilities. Production cost is calculated by the inventoriable costs relating to production of polysilicon divided by the production volume in the period indicated. Cash cost is calculated by the inventoriable costs relating to production of polysilicon excluding depreciation expense, divided by the production volume in the period indicated.



(2) Daqo New Energy provides EBITDA, EBITDA margins, adjusted net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders and adjusted earnings per basic ADS on a non-GAAP basis to provide supplemental information regarding its financial performance. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable US GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this press release.



(3) ADS means American Depositary Share. On November 17, 2020, the Company effected a change of the ratio of its ADSs to ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing twenty-five (25) ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing five (5) ordinary shares. The earnings per ADS and number of ADS information have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the change for all periods presented.

Management Remarks

Mr. Longgen Zhang, CEO of Daqo New Energy, commented, "We had an excellent year with great operational and financial performance. We produced 86,587 MT of polysilicon in 2021, exceeding our guidance of 83,000 to 85,000 MT and 12% higher than 77,288 MT produced in 2020. In 2021, approximately 99% of our production was mono-grade polysilicon, which had the highest pricing in the market and was the product most sought after by wafer customers. 2021 saw strong global policies supporting carbon neutrality and the de-carbonization of the energy sector that led to strong demand for solar energy products and resulted in higher polysilicon prices. We delivered a strong financial performance for the full year, with a gross margin of 65% and net income attributable to our shareholders of $756 million, representing a 485.3% increase compared to 2020. Daqo New Energy also achieved two additional major milestones in 2021. We successfully listed our subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in China in July 2021, which will significantly amplify our future growth with access to a robust capital market in China. We also successfully completed the construction of our Phase 4B project and started pilot production in December 2021 with better than anticipated results. As such, we believe that we will continue to be one of the world's best operators in the polysilicon industry, and a market leader in many aspects including production throughput, product quality, profit margin, cost structure, capital structure and balance sheet."

"In the fourth quarter of 2021, we produced 23,616 MT of polysilicon, including 1,111 MT from our newly-built Phase 4B facility and we sold 11,642 MT. End of year seasonality impact combined with downstream inventory adjustments led to a temporary reduction in demand, when our customers in the wafer sector reduced their own raw material and product inventory levels and temporarily lowered their utilization rate. After extensive analysis of long-term supply and demand dynamics, we believe that the lower utilization level in the wafer sector was due to seasonality impact and temporary in nature. Therefore, we expect conditions to resume to normal once the solar value chain achieves a new balance when market demand bounces back. In January 2022, the solar market did see a strong pick-up in end market orders, and wafer sector utilization and demand quickly resumed to normal levels. As a result, polysilicon ASP started to recover meaningfully. Our inventory also quickly returned to a normal level by the end of January."

"In the fourth quarter, our production cost was $14.11/kg. The increase in production cost as compared to the third quarter was primarily due to the increase in the cost of raw material of silicon powder. The average procurement cost of silicon powder increased from $2.58/kg in the third quarter to $8.68/kg in the fourth quarter. Start-up costs related to our new Phase 4B facility also had a temporary impact on our costs in the fourth quarter. Despite the strong increase in raw material cost during the fourth quarter, most of this cost increase was passed to our downstream customers, as ASPs for the fourth quarter increased to $33.91/kg, compared to $27.55/kg in the third quarter. Moreover, the price of silicon powder started to decline quickly in January 2022 and the current market price of silicon powder is approximately $3.5/kg to $3.6/kg. We expect our production cost to decrease meaningfully in the first quarter of 2022 as a result of lower silicon powder prices and better operational efficiency in our Phase 4B facility."

"In terms of our new Phase 4B facility, we completed the project ahead of schedule despite significant difficulties and challenges resulting from the resurgence of COVID-19. We commenced the construction of Phase 4B in 2021 and harvested the first batch of polysilicon from the brand-new CVD furnaces in early December 2021, within the same year. This has been a new milestone in our company's history in terms of building new capacity and has also set a new benchmark for the industry. We produced approximately 1,111 MT and 2,825 MT of polysilicon from our Phase 4B facility in December 2021 and January 2022, respectively. We expect to reach more optimized output in February and March 2022 and to produce approximately 9,500 MT from our Phase 4B facility in the first quarter of 2022. Polysilicon production from this new facility has already been delivered to our mono wafer customers and met their quality standards."

"Our Inner Mongolia polysilicon projects, consisting of a 100,000 MT polysilicon for the solar industry and a 1,000 MT polysilicon for the semiconductor industry, are expected to commence in March 2022 and to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2023. We have already obtained the energy consumption approval and plan to partially use renewable energy to power these projects in the future. We also plan to expand to silicon powder production in Inner Mongolia in the future, which will allow us to further enhance our cost structure and improve our supply chain stability."

"Global solar PV installations were approximately 160GW in 2021, representing a 23% increase compared to approximately 130 GW in 2020. The 2021 global PV market size was limited by the availability of polysilicon. In addition, solar module pricing increased by more than 20% during 2021. The increases both in volume and price in 2021 demonstrated a very strong market demand as solar broadly achieved grid parity in major power markets around the world, and the development and use of renewable energy has become a global consensus to meet the urgency of global climate challenges. We believe the strong momentum in the solar PV industry will continue to provide a huge market with significant growth potential in the future. In the solar PV industry, polysilicon production has the highest entry barrier, requiring substantial capital, complex and difficult-to-manage process and equipment, stringent product quality requirements, and long-lead times. We are confident that our advantages and competitive positioning, with first-class quality and competitive cost structure, will enable us to continuously increase our market share and enhance our global leadership in the polysilicon industry."

Outlook and guidance

The Company expects to produce approximately 31,000MT to 32,000MT of polysilicon during the first quarter of 2022. The Company expects to produce approximately 120,000MT to 125,000MT of polysilicon for the full year of 2022, inclusive of the impact of the Company's annual facility maintenance.

This outlook reflects Daqo New Energy's current and preliminary view as of the date of this press release and may be subject to changes. The Company's ability to achieve these projections is subject to risks and uncertainties. See "Safe Harbor Statement" at the end of this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Revenues

Revenues were $395.5 million, compared to $585.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $247.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in revenues as compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to lower polysilicon sales volume.

Gross profit and margin

Gross profit was $239.8 million, compared to $435.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $109.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross margin was 60.6%, compared to 74.3% in the third quarter of 2021 and 44.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in gross profit as compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to lower sales volume. The decrease in gross margin as compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the impact of higher cost of raw materials.

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $10.2 million, compared to $11.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $11.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. SG&A expenses during the quarter included $2.0 million in non-cash share-based compensation costs related to the Company's share incentive plan.

Research and development expenses

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $1.3 million, compared to $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Research and development expenses can vary from period to period and reflect R&D activities that take place during the quarter.

Income from operations and operating margin

As a result of the foregoing, income from operations was $228.1 million, compared to $421.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $98.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating margin was 57.7%, compared to 72.0% in the third quarter of 2021 and 39.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Interest expense, net

Interest expense, net was $2.0 million, compared to $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $8.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to lower balance of bank loans.

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $251.1 million, compared to $441.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $115.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 63.5%, compared to 75.4% in the third quarter of 2021 and 46.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders and earnings per ADS

As a result of the aforementioned, net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was $148.6 million, compared to $292.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $72.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Earnings per basic American Depository Share (ADS) was $2.00, compared to $3.95 in the third quarter of 2021, and $1.01 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Results

Revenues

Revenues were $1,678.8 million, compared to $675.6 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher polysilicon ASPs and higher sales volume.

Gross profit and margin

Gross profit was $1,097.2 million, compared to $234.0 million in 2020. Gross margin was 65.4%, compared to 34.6% in 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher ASPs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $39.9 million, compared to $39.5 million in 2020.

Research and development expenses

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $6.5 million, compared to $6.9 million in 2020. Research and development expenses can vary from period to period and reflect R&D activities that took place during the period.

Income from operations and operating margin

As a result of the foregoing, income from operations was $1,051.4 million, compared to $187.9 million in 2020. Operating margin was 62.6%, compared to 27.8% in 2020.

Interest expense, net

Interest expense, net was $20.5 million, compared to $25.7 million in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to lower balance of bank loans.

Income tax expense

Income tax expense was $162.8 million, compared to $28.2 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher income before income taxes.

Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders and earnings per ADS

Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was $756.2 million, compared to $129.2 million in 2020. Earnings per basic ADS was $10.24, compared to $1.82 in 2020.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was $766.3 million, compared to $147.1 million in 2020. Adjusted earnings per basic ADS (non-GAAP) was $10.37, compared to $2.07 in 2020.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $724.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared to $660.9 million as of September 30, 2021 and $118.4 million as of December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, the notes receivable balance was $365.9 million, compared to $353.3 million as of September 30, 2021 and $0.2 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase in notes receivables compared to December 31, 2020 was due to higher revenues and gross margin. As of December 31, 2021, total borrowings were nil, compared to nil as of September 30, 2021 and total borrowings of $193.7 million, including $123.2 million long-term borrowings, as of December 31, 2020.

Cash Flows

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, net cash provided by operating activities was $639.1 million, compared to $209.7 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher revenues and gross margin.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, net cash used in investing activities was $782.0 million, compared to $118.5 million in the same period of 2020. The net cash used in investing activities in 2021 and 2020 was primarily related to the capital expenditures on the Company's Phase 4B and 4A polysilicon projects.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, net cash provided by financing activities was $736.2 million, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $95.5 million in the same period of 2020. The net cash provided by financing activities in 2021 was primarily related to the net proceeds of $935.0 million contributed by Xinjiang Daqo's IPO in China.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Daqo New Energy's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("US GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted for certain items from the most directly comparable GAAP measures including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA margin; adjusted net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders and adjusted earnings per basic and diluted ADS. Our management believes that each of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors, enabling them to better assess changes in key element of the Company's results of operations across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of certain items as described below. Thus, our management believes that, used in conjunction with US GAAP financial measures, these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful supplemental information to assess the Company's operating results in a manner that is focused on its ongoing, core operating performance. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to assess the business, its financial performance, current and historical results, as well as for strategic decision-making and forecasting future results. Given our management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the Company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the Company's operating results as seen through the eyes of our management. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with US GAAP or intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP; the non-GAAP measures should be reviewed together with the US GAAP measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The Company uses EBITDA, which represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and EBITDA margin, which represents the proportion of EBITDA in revenues. Adjusted net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders and adjusted earnings per basic and diluted ADS exclude costs related to share-based compensation. Share-based compensation is a non-cash expense that varies from period to period. As a result, our management excludes this item from our internal operating forecasts and models. Our management believes that this adjustment for share-based compensation provides investors with a basis to measure the Company's core performance, including compared with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by share-based compensation.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable US GAAP measures is presented later in this document.

About Daqo New Energy Corp.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo" or the "Company") is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2007, the Company manufactures and sells high-purity polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. The Company has a total polysilicon nameplate capacity of 105,000 metric tons and is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for the first quarter and the full year of 2022 and quotations from management in these announcements well as Daqo New Energy's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the demand for photovoltaic products and the development of photovoltaic technologies; global supply and demand for polysilicon; alternative technologies in cell manufacturing; the Company's ability to significantly expand its polysilicon production capacity and output; the reduction in or elimination of government subsidies and economic incentives for solar energy applications; the Company's ability to lower its production costs; and the duration of COVID-19 outbreaks in China and many other countries and the impact of the outbreaks and the quarantines and travel restrictions instituted by relevant governments on economic and market conditions, including potentially weaker global demand for solar PV installations that could adversely affect the Company's business and financial performance. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the reports or documents the Company has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Daqo New Energy Corp. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (US dollars in thousands, except ADS and per ADS data)



Three months Ended Year Ended Dec 31,



Dec 31,

2021

Sep 30,

2021

Dec 31,

2020

2021

2020





















Revenues

$395,547

$585,782

$247,725

$1,678,793

$675,602 Cost of revenues

(155,719)

(150,583)

(138,238)

(581,585)

(441,610) Gross profit

239,828

435,199

109,487

1,097,208

233,992 Operating expenses



















Selling, general and

administrative expenses

(10,249)

(11,353)

(11,236)

(39,904)

(39,472) Research and development

expenses

(1,269)

(1,927)

(1,498)

(6,495)

(6,856) Other operating income /

(expenses)

(217)

(203)

1,226

609

191 Total operating expenses

(11,735)

(13,483)

(11,508)

(45,790)

(46,137) Income from operations

228,093

421,716

97,979

1,051,418

187,855 Interest expense, net

(2,002)

(4,506)

(8,067)

(20,482)

(25,725) Investment income

3,317

695

-

4,012

- Income before income taxes

229,408

417,905

89,912

1,034,948

162,130 Income tax expense

(43,099)

(62,137)

(13,606)

(162,806)

(28,182) Net income from continuing

operations

186,309

355,768

76,306

872,142

133,948 Net loss from discontinued

operations

-

-

-

-

(141) Net income

186,309

355,768

76,306

872,142

133,807 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interest

37,738

63,439

3,480

115,923

4,612 Net income attributable to Daqo

New Energy Corp.

shareholders

$148,571

$292,329

$72,826

$756,219

$129,195





















Earnings per ADS



















Basic

2.00

3.95

1.01

10.24

1.82 Diluted

1.94

3.81

0.96

9.85

1.72





















Weighted average ADS

outstanding



















Basic

74,377,874

74,045,141

72,147,808

73,868,221

71,017,403 Diluted

76,717,325

76,681,604

76,065,033

76,750,363

75,003,430

Daqo New Energy Corp. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (US dollars in thousands)

















Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Dec 31, 2020













ASSETS:











Current Assets:











Cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash

723,966

660,913

118,404 Short-term investments

280,251

414,201

- Notes receivable

365,911

353,299

153 Inventories

327,771

46,231

42,159 Other current assets

45,081

34,153

19,555 Total current assets

1,742,980

1,508,797

180,271 Property, plant and equipment, net

1,559,110

1,442,505

1,027,086 Prepaid land use right

40,741

36,882

30,829 Other non-current assets

820

1,718

957 TOTAL ASSETS

3,343,651

2,989,902

1,239,143













Current liabilities:











Short-term borrowings, including

current portion of long-term

borrowings

-

-

70,431 Accounts payable and notes

payable

81,469

22,226

68,308 Advances from customers-short

term portion

202,958

179,986

37,783 Payables for purchases of property,

plant and equipment

142,937

81,892

49,555 Other current liabilities

123,135

144,701

58,058 Total current liabilities

550,499

428,805

284,135 Long-term borrowings

-

-

123,222 Advance from customers – long

term portion

90,661

90,247

3,265 Other non-current liabilities

31,366

24,408

29,606 TOTAL LIABILITIES

672,526

543,460

440,228 EQUITY:











Total Daqo New Energy Corp.'s

shareholders' equity

2,169,254

1,990,298

767,123 Non-controlling interest

501,871

456,144

31,792 Total equity

2,671,125

2,446,442

798,915 TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

3,343,651

2,989,902

1,239,143

Daqo New Energy Corp. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (US dollars in thousands)





For the year ended December 31,



2021

2020 Operating Activities:







Net income

$ 872,142

$ 133,807 Less: loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

(141) Net income from continuing operations

872,142

133,948 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities

92,984

90,269 Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(326,027)

(14,464) Net cash provided by operating activities-continuing operations

639,099

209,753 Net cash used in operating activities-discontinued operations

-

(50) Net cash provided by operating activities

639,099

209,703









Investing activities:







Net cash used in investing activities-continuing operations

(782,004)

(118,292) Net cash used in investing activities-discontinuing operations

-

(195) Net cash used in investing activities

(782,004)

(118,487)









Financing activities:







Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities-continuing

operations

736,225

(95,470) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

736,225

(95,470) Non-cash transactions







Effect of exchange rate changes

12,242

7,364 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

605,562

3,110 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the

year

118,404

115,294 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the year

723,966

118,404

Daqo New Energy Corp. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable US GAAP measures (US dollars in thousands)







Three months Ended Year ended



Dec. 31,

2021

Sep. 30,

2021

Dec. 31,

2020

Dec. 31,

2021

Dec. 31,

2020 Net income from continuing

operations

186,309

355,768

76,306

872,142

133,948 Income tax expense

43,099

62,137

13,606

162,806

28,182 Interest expense, net

2,002

4,506

8,067

20,482

25,725 Depreciation & amortization

19,739

19,391

17,118

77,366

68,686 EBITDA (non-GAAP)

251,149

441,802

115,097

1,132,796

256,541 EBIDTA margin (non-GAAP)

63.5%

75.4%

46.5%

67.5%

38.0%



Three months Ended Year ended



Dec. 31,

2021

Sep. 30,

2021

Dec. 31,

2020

Dec. 31,

2021

Dec. 31,

2020 Net income attributable to

Daqo New Energy Corp.

shareholders

148,571

292,329

72,826

756,219

129,195 Share-based compensation

2,359

2,359

4,478

10,077

17,908 Adjusted net income (non-

GAAP) attributable to Daqo

New Energy Corp.

shareholders

150,930

294,688

77,304

766,296

147,103 Adjusted earnings per basic

ADS (non-GAAP)

$2.03

$3.98

$1.07

$10.37

$2.07 Adjusted earnings per diluted

ADS (non-GAAP)

$1.97

$3.84

$1.02

$9.98

$1.96

