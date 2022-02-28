TC Backer Expands Access to Game-Changing Timberline Solar from GAF Energy GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials

DOVER, Pa., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TC Backer, an award-winning roofing company headquartered in Dover, PA, is one of the first in the Mid-Atlantic region to offer the new, award-winning Timberline Solar™ roof. GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, recently launched Timberline Solar™ to deliver the first true solar roof to market. Timberline Solar™ incorporates roofing materials into a clean energy-generating system, resulting in a durable, attractive roof that produces energy. The solar roof is now available to residents in Dover, PA, York County, and the surrounding areas with services available in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and New Jersey.

"The Mid-Atlantic region wants to be a leader in taking advantage of all the benefits solar has to offer to local residents," said Ty Backer, Owner of TC Backer. "Timberline Solar can make that happen block-by-block with economic and environmental benefits for everyone."

"Rooftop solar means local jobs," said Jason Barrett, Senior Vice President at GAF Energy. "TC Backer knows that this work puts money directly into Pennsylvania's economy, and supports local residents in a number of ways. Solar energy generation is a win for individual homeowners and entire communities."

This new system incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle™ (ES), which has received three awards from CES 2022 — including its highest honor, the Best of Innovation Award, in the "Smart Cities" category. The product is assembled domestically at GAF Energy's U.S. manufacturing and research facility in California.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options can find out more at: https://321gutterdone.com/ .

About TC Backer

At TC Backer, we specialize in offering exterior home repair and maintenance services that other companies simply can't. Whether you need a durable asphalt roof, a stunning replacement window installation, or to beautify and protect with new siding and gutters, we are here to help. We are committed to providing top-quality services at competitive pricing, so you have peace of mind knowing we will do your job right the first time. Protect your home with the best exterior home services today.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy .

View original content:

SOURCE GAF Energy