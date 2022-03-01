Crown Communities Announces Acquisition of Fawn Creek Homes

SUMMERLAND, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Communities acquired Fawn Creek Homes, a reputable, family-owned business founded in 1969. The acquisition will increase company growth by allowing Crown Communities to expand the brand into more territories while upholding industry-leading community and housing standards. The Fawn Creek residents will continue to receive the same high-quality lifestyle and environment, with the added investment and support from being part of Crown Communities.

Fawn Creek Homes is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Communities and will operate fully under the name and brand while keeping their existing community names. Kodiak Property Management will be managing the property on behalf of Crown Communities.

"This is a fantastic acquisition for Crown Communities," said Alex Cabot, Kodiak Property Management. "Premium properties that have been as well maintained as these are exactly what Crown seeks to acquire, and this acquisition helps further solidify our presence throughout the Midwest. We are looking forward to owning these communities and being a part of the Iowa manufactured housing landscape for many years into the future."

For this recent acquisition, Kodiak Property Management's goal is to help homeowners find affordable, enjoyable places to live. Kodiak has maintained being a leader in the housing development and operation industry by providing:

Value-based services that exceed expectations,

Active involvement in rental and home buying processes, and

Utmost integrity and professionalism.

Of the acquisition, broker Joanne Stevens said, "Congratulations to Alex Cabot and Heath Biddlecome on their four-park Iowa acquisition. The residents may rely on Alex and Heath to maintain the quality and reputation these parks are known for. The Crown Community founders, Alex and Heath, are highly qualified MHP investors. It is great to work with investors who have substantial financial resources, know what they are doing, and cross the finish line on time. Their MHP future is exciting."

About Kodiak Property Management: Kodiak Property Management , a Crown Communities company, is a nationally recognized manufactured housing developer and operator that offers outstanding communities in desirable locations. Whether clients want to own or rent a home, Kodiak Property Management consistently delivers affordable quality homes. The Kodiak professionally trained team provides hands-on assistance in the search for a place to call home.



