InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Planters to Promote Plant Growth (AAT-4646)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a healthier way to grow foods without the worries of pests and birds," said an inventor, from Midland, Ga., "so I invented the GRAY INVENTION. My design enables you to easily care for plants within an indoor/outdoor mobile planter that provides water and sunlight."

The patent-pending invention enables you to plant and grow everyday healthy foods. In doing so, it provides an effective and convenient way to supply light and water to a planter. As a result, it promotes a healthier lifestyle and it prevents the worries associated with pests destroying the food. The invention features a user- and eco-friendly design that is easy to assemble and use indoors or outdoors so it is ideal for households, gardening enthusiasts, vegans and cooking programs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AAT-4646, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

