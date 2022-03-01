LAUNCH OF FRESH-THINKING NEW PODCAST, "MONEY FORWARD", NAVIGATES EMERGENT INVESTORS IN A TRANSFORMING GLOBAL ECONOMY

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State announced today the launch of its fresh-thinking, fun and information-packed podcast, "Money Forward." Hosted by wealth thinker and entrepreneur, Daniel R. Catone, the program is geared toward financial professionals looking for an in-depth understanding of the newest breed of investors, millennials, and how they are investing in this ever-transforming global economy.

Money Forward. Daniel R. Catone’s forward-thinking business mind and entrepreneurial spirit speaks to the new breed of investors and focuses on the changing face of the wealth industry. With his diverse background, you’ll be introduced to the transformation of the changing economy and how financial professionals are facing these challenges. Along with him, you will examine the industry with a microscope and find opportunities and learn best practices. (PRNewswire)

Financial industry veteran Catone says, "Launching this podcast is a way to build a community of financial professionals that cultivates an open forum to examine the new face of the wealth industry with a microscope. It has the laser-focused intention of finding opportunities, sharing best practices, and learning from each other."

The premier episode is available today on Apple, Spotify and Amazon Music or can be found at https://teamgoldenstate.com/podcasts/.

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies, comprised of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners and Golden State Asset Management, are investment advisers dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm's initial company, Golden State Wealth Management, was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $1.3 billion in advisory assets¹. Golden State's infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, and a Turnkey Asset Management Program. The Golden State family of companies maintain business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation's largest independent broker/dealer², Raymond James, TD Ameritrade Institutional and Charles Schwab, some of the nation's largest independent custodians, who provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today's complex markets.

Recognized as one of Orange County's largest RIAs³, Golden State's flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California, with a second location in Powell, Wyoming. With a goal to continue expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information about Golden State, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.

¹As of April 2021.

²As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2021, based on total revenue.

³As reported in Orange County Business Journal, June 1, 2021, based on assets under management.

Investment advice may be offered through Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners, or Golden State Asset Management, investment advisers registered with the SEC. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For information pertaining to the registration status of our firm, you may refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure web site www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

Media Inquiries:

Jennifer Nahas

CMO, Golden State

Jennifer.nahas@teamgoldenstate.com

949-433-6860

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Golden State