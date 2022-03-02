Blue Water Heads West with New Property Near Yellowstone National Park Outdoor hospitality leader takes on operations of first Montana property, Rocky Mountain RV Park in partnership with Sun Outdoors

OCEAN CITY, Md., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water, an Ocean City, Md.-based outdoor hospitality specialist, continues its rapid expansion in assisting with the transition of Rocky Mountain RV Park in Gardiner, Mont., to the Sun Outdoors brand. This new addition to the Blue Water portfolio will be the company's first property in Montana. The property will also be receiving a name change and will now be known as Sun Outdoors Yellowstone North.

This is the perfect chance for guests to experience Blue Water service at Yellowstone " - Todd Burbage , Blue Water CEO

Blue Water officially entered a partnership with Sun Outdoors on this property in December 2021. Rocky Mountain RV Park is located only a quarter-mile from Yellowstone National Park's North Entrance and provides the perfect getaway for campers hoping to experience all that this outstanding national park has to offer. The campground currently hosts 76 RV sites, and an expansion plan is underway.

The views of the Yellowstone and Gardiner Rivers paired with the scenic mountain backdrop make this location a stunning experience for all who visit. Guests are just four blocks from Yellowstone and within walking distance to restaurants, art galleries, shopping, fishing, and whitewater rafting companies. Visitors can look forward to fishing in streams and lakes, using hundreds of hiking trails, and spotting wildlife, including buffalo and wolves. Other amenities include a campfire area and a main building deck where guests often gather to watch the sun set.

"We are delighted to have a presence in the beautiful state of Montana," said Todd Burbage, Blue Water's CEO. "People have been flocking to Yellowstone National Park for 150 years. This campground will be the perfect opportunity for our guests to experience the Blue Water standard of service while they venture to America's oldest and most beloved national park. From the ocean to the mountains, and everywhere in between, we are excited to provide a diversified array of campgrounds, resorts, and attractions for our guests to adventure, relax, and make lifelong memories."

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com.

About Sun Outdoors:

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With over 250 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

