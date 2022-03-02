EUFY SECURITY BRINGS VIDEO TO THE SMART LOCK

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eufy Security, Anker Innovations' smart security brand, today launched its Video Smart Lock. The compact device lets users monitor approaching visitors, receive lock and unlock notifications, and enter their home with instant fingerprint unlocking speed and accuracy. The Video Smart Lock is available for early purchase starting today through Kickstarter.

3-in-1 Seamless Security Integration

The Video Smart Lock empowers users to watch guests arrive from the convenience of their smartphone. This advanced 3-in-1 integration combines a 2K camera, advanced Video Doorbell detection technology with voice capabilities and the fastest Smart Lock fingerprint security into a single device. Plus, users can store any recordings without paying a single subscription fee.

"The typical video doorbell is just that, a doorbell without a secure locking mechanism. The Video Smart Lock combines a powerful camera with best-in-class fingerprint access technology to provide an accurate and lightning-fast home security experience," said Frank Zhu, eufy Security General Manager. "This device dramatically cuts down on false alarms and provides video storage at no extra cost."

Fastest Fingerprint Technology

eufy Security Video Smart Lock users can get inside their home in less than a third of a second using the rapid processing power of the device's fingerprint chip. The Video Smart Lock uses an ultra-thin fingerprint film to ensure your finger never slips in rain or snow. The user's fingerprint is re-oriented to the top of the scanner to deliver 98% accuracy. Using advanced matching AI algorithms, the scanner analyzes the most-used fingerprints during every press to make sure users get inside their home with ease. As the user accesses the fingerprint scanner more and more often, the entry process becomes even faster.

2K Camera Clarity Day and Night

The Video Smart Lock is designed with a powerful 2K camera and wide 160° field-of-view to show every detail as visitors approach the user's home. Wide Dynamic Range technology delivers clear video even on the brightest days. Four infrared lights detect visitors and objects in the middle of the night.

Auto-lock Remotely

Users never have to worry if they forgot to lock up before leaving home. The eufy Video Smart lock combines a geomagnetism sensor and a gyroscope to accurately locate the door's position within 0.75 mm and will immediately engage the deadbolt when it senses the door has been closed.

Product Specifications

2K camera with 160º field-of-view

Self-learning AI technology recognizes different sets of fingerprints

Rapid fingerprint recognition (0.3 seconds) and instant unlocking

Dual motion detection for accurate alerts, reducing false alarms by 95%

AI Human Detection filters out unneeded alerts (e.g., cars, trees and animals)

BHMA certification—successfully locks and unlocks more than 200,000 times

IP65 waterproof rating for durable performance in any climate

Price & Availability

The eufy Security Video Smart Lock is available for early purchase today in the United States, Canada and Australia through Kickstarter. Take advantage of the super early bird special ($199 starting March 2), early bird special ($229) and Kickstarter special ($269). The Video Smart Lock will be available on Amazon.com and eufysecurity.com starting in June for $399.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its five key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

About eufy Security

With a unique focus on privacy protection, eufy Security offers a home security ecosystem that focuses on smart technologies, artificial intelligence, and unmatched battery life. eufy Security keeps your data safer by storing it locally, so only the user has access. Find more information about eufy Security at eufylife.com .

For media inquiries contact:

Brett White

Brett.White@anker.com

