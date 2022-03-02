Focus Brands Appoints Tory Bartlett as Chief Brand Officer of Moe's Southwest Grill

ATLANTA, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Brands®, parent company of iconic brands including Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, McAlister's Deli®, Moe's Southwest Grill® and Schlotzsky's®, announced today the appointment of Tory Bartlett as Chief Brand Officer for Moe's Southwest Grill. Bartlett has been with Focus Brands for three years, most recently serving as Chief Brand Officer for Schlotzsky's.

"Tory's impressive leadership with Schlotzsky's has helped propel the brand forward," said Joe Guith, Restaurant Category President, Focus Brands. "Moe's Southwest Grill has incredible potential to continue to grow and evolve, and with Tory's operations-centric mindset and proven track record for successful brand management, we are excited about what's next for the brand."

During his tenure as Schlotzsky's Chief Brand Officer, Bartlett introduced two new prototypes as well as overhauled the menu to streamline operations and maximize kitchen efficiency. The brand also had a record number of new deal signings in 2021, adding an additional 124 restaurants to the pipeline. Bartlett brings over 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry having worked in leadership roles at Tin Lizzy's and Hooters prior to joining Focus Brands.

About Focus Brands

Atlanta-based Focus Brands is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. Focus Brands, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,000 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes, and bakeries in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and over 50 foreign countries under the brand names Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, McAlister's Deli®, and Schlotzsky's®, as well as Seattle's Best Coffee® on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

Welcome to Moe's!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe's Southwest Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food.

