Now Open: The 2022 "Path from Pre-K to College" Sweepstakes

ATLANTA, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While college may seem like a distant dream to families with children in Pre-K, the time to start saving for college is now. That's why, for the fifth year, the Path2College 529 Plan and the Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) have partnered to award four Georgia Pre-K students with money for college through the state's Path from Pre-K to College Sweepstakes. Four children across the state will win a $1,529 contribution to a Path2College 529 Plan.

"Four lucky children will win money for their college savings, and we hope this will be the catalyst for many Georgia families to begin saving for college. Saving small amounts over time helps to build a solid financial foundation for higher education pursuits," said Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley.

Winners will be chosen in four regions of the state–Metro Atlanta, Southeast, North and South Georgia. The winner's Pre-K program will also win $1,529.

"I hope families of children enrolled in Georgia's Pre-K Program will enter this year's Pre-K to College Sweepstakes sponsored by the Path2College 529 Plan," said DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs. "Pre-K is the beginning of a journey that will lead to a child's future job, career, and dreams. The winners of the sweepstakes can use the funds to help ensure that those dreams come true."

Parents, legal guardians or grandparents with children enrolled in one of Georgia's Pre-K Programs for the 2021-2022 school year may submit entries online at www.path2college529.com/PreK between March 1-31, 2022.

For more information about the Path2College 529 Plan or to open a college savings account, please visit www.Path2College529.com or call (877) 424-4377.

