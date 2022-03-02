SKF Annual Report 2021 is published online

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB SKF's Annual Report 2021 has today been published on the Group's website. The report focuses on SKF's operations and value creation for customers, employees, shareholders, the environment, and surrounding communities.

The Annual Report includes SKF's new strategic framework which was announced earlier this year. Sustainability is an integrated part of the Annual Report and the Group's sustainability report, which has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards "Core" option, is also included.

Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, SKF, says: "In 2021, we continued to deliver on the things we said we would do, for example continuing the transformation of our engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The positive development during the year was to a great extent accomplished due to all the hard work and commitment from all people across our business."

"We have the potential to make a profound contribution to the transition to a cleaner world, whilst driving innovation and growth for SKF. In 2022, we look forward to accelerate this by delivering on the plans set out in our new strategic framework."

The SKF Annual Report is available for download on https://investors.skf.com.

