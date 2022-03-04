Resolute Acquires Louisiana-Pacific's 50% Equity Interest in Resolute-LP Engineered Wood Partnership

US $

MONTRÉAL, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of the 50% equity interest of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) in Resolute-LP Engineered Wood Larouche Inc. and Resolute-LP Engineered Wood St-Prime Limited Partnership located in Quebec.

In connection with the closing, Resolute entered into agreements with Louisiana-Pacific for it to serve as the exclusive distributor of the engineered wood products produced at the two operations.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products and papers, which are marketed in over 60 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.

