BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BEST, commented, "Successfully completing the sale of China express business in the fourth quarter, we exited the year with a leaner and more focused organization. We now have a much stronger capital base and a clear path to support our sustainable growth and profitability.

"Following a smooth Express handover, BEST Freight rebounded strongly in December, narrowing its net loss by 50% month-over-month. Supply Chain Management focused on higher margin accounts and expanded its franchised Cloud OFCs network in preparation for new customer acquisition. Global's results remained encouraging with parcel volume growing 57% YoY for the quarter and 104% YoY for the full year despite the persistent impact of COVID-19.

"In 2022, our businesses are better aligned for near and long-term success, with a stronger ability to return value to our stakeholders and partners," Mr. Chou continued. "By focusing on our core competencies in freight, integrated supply chain management and global logistics solutions while maximizing revenue and cost synergies, we expect to grow the top line of our core segments by 15% to 20%YoY in 2022, and aim to reach profitability in Freight and Supply Chain Management by second half of the year."

Gloria Fan, BEST's Chief Financial Officer, added, "Our fourth quarter capped a critical year of decisive business adjustments. Built on the strength of our main business pillars, we have paved the way for BEST's future growth. With a challenging macro environment and the short-term effects of our strategic recalibration, our fourth quarter revenue was RMB2.7 billion. We also continued to streamline our costs and strengthen our operating efficiency during the quarter. Most importantly, we significantly improved our balance sheet. We now have a lower debt level and sufficient cash. We hope to transition to a year of growth in 2022, with an efficient organization guided by a clear roadmap."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS([1])

For the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 ([2]):

Revenue was RMB2,724.9 million ( US$427.6 million ), a decrease of 20.3% year-over-year ("YoY"). The revenue decrease was primarily due to the winding-down of UCargo business and a decrease in Freight revenue partially offset by the growth of Global's revenue.

Gross Loss was RMB228.4 million ( US$35.8 million ), compared to gross profit of RMB115.3 million in 2020. Gross Loss Margin was 8.4%, which decreased by 11.8 percentage points ("ppts") YoY.

Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB734.1 million ( US$115.2 million ), compared to RMB252.2 million in 2020. Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations ([3])([4]) was RMB710.4 million ( US$111.5 million ), compared to RMB236.7 million in 2020.

Net Income was RMB1,945.3 million ( US$305.3 million ), compared to Net Loss of RMB630.1 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the gain related to the sale of our China express business.

Diluted EPS([5]) from continuing operations was negative RMB1.81 (US$0.28) , compared to negative RMB0.64 in 2020. Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(3)(4) from continuing operations was negative RMB1.75 (US$0.28) , compared to negative RMB0.60 in 2020.

EBITDA([6]) from continuing operations was negative RMB658.9 million ( US$103.4 million ), compared to negative RMB182.6 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA(3)(5) from continuing operations was negative RMB635.2 million ( US$99.7 million ), compared to negative RMB167.1million in 2020.

For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021:

Revenue was RMB11,425.8 million ( US$1,793.0 million ), an increase of 8.5% YoY. The revenue increase was primarily due to increased volume in Freight and Global, partially offset by a decrease in Freight average selling price ("ASP").

Gross Loss was RMB199.4 million ( US$31.3 million ), compared to gross profit of RMB242.3 million in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a steeper ASP decrease than unit cost reduction in the Freight business. Gross Margin was negative 1.7%, a decrease of 4.0 ppts YoY.

Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB1,263.9 million ( US$198.3 million ), compared to RMB1,028.4 million in 2020. Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB1,220.4 million ( US$191.5 million ), compared to RMB928.9 million in 2020.

Net Income was RMB209.6 million ( US$32.9 million ), compared to net loss of RMB2,051.2 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the gain related to the sale of our China express business.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was negative RMB3.12 (US$0.49) , compared to negative RMB2.59 in 2020. Non-GAAP Diluted EPS from continuing operations was negative RMB3.01 (US$0.47) , compared to negative RMB2.29 in 2020.

EBITDA from continuing operations was negative RMB976.2 million ( US$153.2 million ), compared to negative RMB789.7 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was negative RMB932.7 million ( US$146.4 million ), compared to negative RMB693.0 million in 2020.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS([7])

BEST Express – On December 17, 2021, the Company announced the closing and completion of the sale of China express business (the "Business") to J&T Express Co., Ltd. ("J&T Express China"). The agreement has been approved by relevant regulatory agencies and the final transaction has been completed pursuant to the terms of the agreement. The Business has been transferred to J&T Express China.

BEST Freight – In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company remained focused on developing its e-commerce related business, which contributed 21.8% of total volume during the quarter, up 4.8 ppts YoY. In addition to the challenging macro environment such as the resurgence of the pandemic, the increasing oil price and power shortage, Freight's performance was affected by the difficulty in Express operations, as Express and Freight shared certain franchisees and suppliers. Freight volume decreased by 8.2% YoY in the fourth quarter, but the volume for the full year increased by 9.8% YoY.

After the Express handover was largely completed, Freight volume significantly recovered and the loss was narrowed month-over-month in December.

BEST Supply Chain Management – During the quarter, the Company continued to enlarge its franchised Cloud OFCs network for future growth and prioritize higher margin accounts. As the result of discontinuing certain low margin legacy customers, the total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs decreased 9.4% YoY to 123.3 million in the fourth quarter, of which the total number of orders fulfilled by franchised Cloud OFCs increased by 10.9% YoY to 74.4 million. Its fourth quarter gross margin decreased by 0.6 ppts YoY, primarily due to one-off costs incurred by discontinuing lower-margin accounts. Full-year gross margin increased by 0.6 ppts YoY. In fiscal year 2021, the total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs increased by 3.5% YoY to 448.2 million and the total number of orders fulfilled by franchised Cloud OFCs increased by 25.0% YoY to 268.3 million.

BEST Global – Global made solid progress in its cross-border and local business in Southeast Asia and North America with expanded margin for the quarter. Despite the continuous impact from COVID-19, parcel volume in Southeast Asia increased by 56.7% to 43.7 million in the fourth quarter. Global's gross margin expanded by 3.0 ppts YoY, due to much improved economies of scale from increased market share and continued improvements in service quality and cost control. In fiscal year of 2021, total parcel volume in Southeast Asia increased by 104.4% compared to the prior year, with YoY growth rates of 87.7%, 87.1%, 609.2%, 336.8% and 522.6% from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Singapore, respectively.

Others:

As part of the strategic refocusing plan, the Company started the process of winding down UCargo and Capital business lines in the fourth quarter of 2021 to realign BEST's business around our core competencies.

Key Operational Metrics



Three Months Ended % Change YoY

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

2020 vs

2019

2021 vs

2020









Freight Volume (Tonne in '000) 2,097 2,623 2,408

25.1% (8.2%) Supply Chain Management

Orders Fulfilled (in '000) 121,907 136,126 123,309

11.7% (9.4%) Global Parcel Volume in

Southeast Asia (in '000) 5,157

27,891

43,707

440.9%

56.7%



Fiscal Year Ended % Change YoY

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

2020 vs

2019

2021vs

2020









Freight Volume (Tonne in '000) 6,980 8,392 9,218

20.2% 9.8% Supply Chain Management

Orders Fulfilled (in '000) 356,905 433,224 448,202

21.4% 3.5% Global Parcel Volume in

Southeast Asia (in '000) 8,785

73,585

150,392

737.6%

104.4%

FINANCIAL RESULTS([8])

For the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021:

Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 1 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment



Three Months Ended



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021



(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

% Change

YoY Freight 1,624,756 47.5%

1,503,995 236,010 55.2%

(7.4%) Supply Chain

Management 542,332 15.9%

487,337 76,474 17.9%

(10.1%) Global 253,351 7.4%

330,564 51,873 12.1%

30.5% Others(9) 1,000,115 29.2%

402,958 63,233 14.8%

(59.7%) Total Revenue 3,420,554 100.0%

2,724,854 427,590 100.0%

(20.3%)

Freight Service Revenue decreased by 7.4% YoY to RMB1,504.0 million ( US$236.0 million ) from RMB1,624.8 million , primarily due to an 8.2% decrease in freight volume, partially offset by a 1.0% increase in ASP per tonne.

Supply Chain Management Service Revenue decreased by 10.1% YoY to RMB487.3 million ( US$76.5 million ) from RMB542.3million , primarily due to a 9.4% decrease in the total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs.

Global Service Revenue increased by 30.5% YoY to RMB330.6 million ( US$51.9 million ) from RMB253.4 million , primarily due to strong growth in parcel volumes in Southeast Asia .

Cost of Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 2 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment



Three Months Ended

% of

Revenue

Change YoY

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

Freight (1,530,702) 94.2%

(1,585,619) (248,819) 105.4%

11.2ppt Supply Chain

Management (549,212) 101.3%

(496,353) (77,889) 101.9%

0.6ppt Global (273,222) 107.8%

(346,392) (54,356) 104.8%

(3.0ppt) Others (952,134) 95.2%

(524,900) (82,368) 130.3%

35.1ppt Total Cost of Revenue (3,305,270) 96.6%

(2,953,264) (463,432) 108.4%

11.8ppt

Cost of Revenue was RMB2,953.3 million (US$463.4 million) or 108.4% of revenue, compared to RMB3,305.3 million or 96.6% of revenue in 2020. The increase of 11.8 ppts in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to the decreased Freight volume and the winding-down of the U-Cargo business.

Table 3 – Breakdown of Average Cost Per Parcel and Average Cost Per Tonne



Three Months Ended

% Change (in RMB) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021

YoY Freight:







Average Cost Per Tonne 583.5 658.4

12.8%

Freight Service Average Cost per Tonne increased by 12.8% YoY, primarily due to lower freight volume and higher costs resulting from increasing oil price and labor costs.

Gross Loss was RMB228.4 million (US$35.8 million) , compared to gross profit of RMB115.3 million in 2020; Gross Margin was negative 8.4%, compared to 3.4% in 2020.

Operating Expenses

The following table sets forth a breakdown of operating expenses and adjusted operating expenses by category for the periods indicated.

Table 4 – Breakdown of Operating Expenses and Adjusted Operating Expenses by Category



Three Months Ended





December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

% of Revenue

Change YoY Selling, General and

Administrative Expenses (322,952) 9.4%

(354,793) (55,675) 13.0%

3.6ppt Adjusted for SBC Expenses (22,382) 0.6%

(20,490) (3,215) 0.7%

0.1ppt Adjusted Selling, General and

Administrative Expenses (300,570) 8.8%

(334,303) (52,460) 12.3%

3.5ppt Research and

Development Expenses (39,813) 1.2%

(50,294) (7,892) 1.8%

0.6ppt Adjusted for SBC Expenses (1,785) 0.1%

(3,159) (496) 0.1%

0.0ppt Adjusted Research and

Development Expenses (38,028) 1.1%

(47,135) (7,396) 1.7%

0.6ppt Total Operating Expenses (362,765) 10.6%

(405,087) (63,567) 14.8%

4.2ppt Adjusted for SBC Expenses (24,167) 0.7%

(23,649) (3,711) 0.8%

0.1ppt Adjusted Total

Operating Expenses (338,598) 9.9%

(381,438) (59,856) 14.0%

4.1ppt





















Selling, General and Administrative Expenses were RMB354.8 million (US$55.7 million) or 13.0% of revenue in 2021, compared to RMB323.0 million or 9.4% of revenue in 2020; primarily due to the expenses associated with winding down the Capital business unit and additional expenses incurred in transitioning our China express business.

Research and Development Expenses were RMB50.3million (US$7.9 million) or 1.8% of revenue in 2021, compared to RMB39.8 million, or 1.2% of revenue in 2020; primarily due to additional expenses incurred in transitioning our China express business.

Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above were RMB23.7 million (US$3.7 million), compared to RMB24.4 million in 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2021, RMB0.09 million (US$0.01 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB4.6 million (US$0.7 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB15.8 million (US$2.5 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB3.2 million (US$0.5 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.

Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations

Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB734.1 million (US$115.2 million), compared to RMB252.2 million in 2020. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment, Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB710.4 million (US$111.5 million), compared to RMB236.7 million in 2020.

The following table sets forth a breakdown of non-GAAP net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2021 by segment.

Table 5 – Breakdown of non-GAAP Net Loss by Segment



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated([1]) Total Non-GAAP Net Loss (263,630) (72,413) (83,452) (239,945) (50,971) (710,411)

Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS from continuing operations

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was negative RMB1.81 (US$0.28), based on 388.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding during the quarter. This compares to negative RMB0.64 on 385.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the same period of 2020. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment, Non-GAAP Diluted EPS from continuing operations was negative RMB1.75 (US$0.28), compared to negative RMB0.60 in 2020. A reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted EPS to diluted EPS is included at the end of this results announcement.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was negative RMB635.2 million (US$99.7 million), compared to negative RMB167.1million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations was negative 23.3%, compared to negative 4.9% in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment

The following table sets forth a breakdown of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months ended December 31, 2021 by segment.

Table 6 – Breakdown of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated([1]) Total Adjusted EBITDA (248,266) (62,903) (78,756) (211,901) (33,338) (635,164) Adjusted EBITDA

Margin (16.5%) (12.9%) (23.8%) (52.6%) - (23.3%)

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments

As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB5,457 million (US$856.4 million), compared to RMB3,740.8 million as of December 31, 2020.

Net Cash Used In Continuing Operating Activities

Net cash used in operating activities was RMB555.7 million (US$87.2 million), compared to RMB95.8 million of net cash generated from operating activities in 2020. The decrease in net cash generated from operating activities was mainly due to catch-up payments to vendors that were made in December.

Capital Expenditures ("CAPEX")

CAPEX was RMB20.6 million (US$3.2 million), or 0.8% of total revenue in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to CAPEX of RMB99.5 million, or 2.9% of total revenue, in the same period of 2020.

For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021:

Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 7 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment



Fiscal Year Ended



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021



(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

% Change

YoY Freight 5,175,830 49.1%

5,435,354 852,926 47.6%

5.0% Supply Chain

Management 1,912,323 18.2%

1,815,104 284,829 15.9%

(5.1%) Global 777,656 7.4%

1,193,855 187,342 10.4%

53.5% Others 2,662,425 25.3%

2,981,523 467,866 26.1%

12.0% Total Revenue 10,528,234 100.0%

11,425,836 1,792,963 100.0%

8.5%

Freight Service Revenue increased by 5.0% YoY to RMB5,435.4 million ( US$852.9 million ) from RMB5,175.8 million , primarily due to a 9.8% YoY increase in freight volume, partially offset by a 4.2% YoY decrease in ASP per tonne.





Supply Chain Management Service Revenue decreased by 5.1% YoY to RMB1,815.1 million ( US$284.8 million ) from RMB1,912.3 million , primarily due to discontinuation of certain legacy key account customers, partially offset by a 3.5% YoY increase in the total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs.





Global Service Revenue increased by 53.5% YoY to RMB1,193.9 million ( US$187.3 million ) from RMB777.7 million , primarily due to strong growth in parcel volumes in Southeast Asia .

Cost of Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 8 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment



Fiscal Year Ended

% of

Revenue

Change YoY

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

Freight (5,063,236) 97.8%

(5,557,115) (872,033) 102.2%

4.4ppt Supply Chain

Management (1,846,901) 96.6%

(1,741,832) (273,331) 96.0%

(0.6ppt) Global (875,733) 112.6%

(1,258,511) (197,488) 105.4%

(7.2ppt) Others (2,500,082) 93.9%

(3,067,766) (481,399) 102.9%

9.0ppt Total Cost of Revenue (10,285,952) 97.7%

(11,625,224) (1,824,251) 101.7%

4.0ppt

Cost of Revenue was RMB11,625.2 million (US$1,824.3 million) or 101.7% of revenue, compared to RMB10,286.0 million or 97.7% of revenue in fiscal year 2020. The increase of 4.0 ppts in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to additional costs resulting from higher oil price and labor costs.

Table 9 – Breakdown of Average Cost Per Parcel and Average Cost Per Tonne



Fiscal Year Ended

% Change (in RMB) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021

YoY Freight:







Average Cost Per Tonne 603.4 602.9

(0.1%)

Freight Service Average Cost per Tonne remained relatively flat, decreasing by 0.1% YoY.

Gross Loss was RMB199.4 million (US$31.3 million), compared to gross profit of RMB242.3 million in fiscal year 2020; Gross Margin was negative1.7%, compared to 2.3% in fiscal year 2020.

Operating Expenses

The following table sets forth a breakdown of operating expenses and adjusted operating expenses by category for the periods indicated.

Table 10 – Breakdown of Operating Expenses and Adjusted Operating Expenses by Category



Fiscal Year Ended





December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

(In '000, except for %) RMB % of Revenue

RMB US$ % of Revenue

% of Revenue Change YoY Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (1,102,936) 10.5%

(1,141,717) (179,160) 10.0%

(0.5ppt) Adjusted for

SBC Expenses (106,510) 1.0%

(98,015) (15,381) 0.9%

(0.1ppt) Adjusted Selling, General

and

Administrative Expenses (996,426) 9.5%

(1,043,702) (163,779) 9.1%

(0.4ppt) Research and Development Expenses (136,065) 1.3%

(180,204) (28,278) 1.6%

0.3ppt Adjusted for

SBC Expenses (7,763) 0.1%

(9,321) (1,463) 0.1%

0.0ppt Adjusted Research and Development Expenses (128,302) 1.2%

(170,883) (26,815) 1.5%

0.3ppt Total Operating Expenses (1,239,001) 11.8%

(1,321,921) (207,438) 11.6%

(0.2ppt) Adjusted for

SBC Expenses (114,273) 1.1%

(107,336) (16,844) 1.0%

(0.1ppt) Adjusted Total Operating Expenses (1,124,728) 10.7%

(1,214,585) (190,594) 10.6%

(0.1ppt)





















Selling, General and Administrative Expenses were RMB1,141.7 million (US$179.2million) or 10.0% of revenue, compared to RMB1,102.9 million or 10.5% of revenue in fiscal year 2020.

Research and Development Expenses were RMB180.2 million (US$28.3 million) or 1.6% of revenue, compared to RMB136.1 million, or 1.3% of revenue in fiscal year 2020; primarily due to the increasing expenses to support BEST Global' s business expansion in Southeast Asia.

Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above were RMB107.7 million (US$16.9 million), compared to RMB115.5 million in fiscal year 2020. In fiscal year 2021, RMB0.3 million (US$0.05 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB9.7 million (US$1.5 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB88.4 million (US$13.9 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB9.3 million (US$1.5 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.

Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations

Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB1,263.9 million (US$198.3 million), compared to RMB1,028.4 million in fiscal year 2020. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment (if any for a given period). Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB1,220.4 million (US$191.5 million), compared to RMB928.9 million in fiscal year 2020.

The following table sets forth a breakdown of non-GAAP net loss for fiscal year 2021 by segment.

Table 11 – Breakdown of non-GAAP Net Loss by Segment



Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated([1]) Total Non-GAAP Net Loss (446,007) (95,036) (259,298) (338,416) (81,628) (1,220,385)

Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS from continuing operations

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was negative RMB3.12 (US$0.49), based on a 388.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding during fiscal year 2021. This compares to negative RMB2.59 on 387.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding in fiscal year 2020. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment (if any for a given period), Non-GAAP Diluted EPS from continuing operations was negative RMB3.01 (US$0.47), compared to negative RMB2.29 in fiscal year 2020. A reconciliation of non-GAAP Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS is included at the end of this announcement.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was negative RMB932.7 million (US$146.4 million), compared to negative RMB693.0 million in fiscal year 2020. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations was negative 8.2%, compared to negative 6.6% in fiscal year 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment

The following table sets forth a breakdown of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the in fiscal year 2021 by segment.

Table 12 – Breakdown of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment



Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated([1]) Total Adjusted EBITDA (377,944) (56,338) (239,771) (295,648) 36,972 (932,729) Adjusted EBITDA

Margin (7.0%) (3.1%) (20.1%) (9.9%) - (8.2%)

Net Cash Used In Continuing Operating Activities

Net cash used in operating activities was RMB941.3 million (US$147.7 million), compared to RMB96.4 million of net cash generated from operating activities in fiscal year 2020. The decrease in net cash generated from operating activities was mainly due to extending the payment term due to the pandemic in 2020, which gradually became normalized in 2021.

Capital Expenditures ("CAPEX")

CAPEX was RMB145.2 million (US$22.8 million), or 1.3% of total revenue, compared to CAPEX of RMB311.3 million, or 3.0% of total revenue in fiscal year 2020.

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of February 28, 2022, the Company had approximately 389.6 million ordinary shares outstanding([13]). Each American Depositary Share represents one Class A ordinary share.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Based on current operations and market conditions, BEST expects 2022 revenue from its core business; Freight, Supply Chain Management and Global, to be between RMB 10 billion to RMB 12 billion. This represents BEST's current and preliminary estimates, which are subject to change.

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In Thousands)





Three Months Ended December 31, Fiscal Year Ended December 31,

2020 2021 2020 2021

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenue











Freight 1,624,756 1,503,995 236,010 5,175,830 5,435,354 852,926 Supply Chain Management 542,332 487,337 76,474 1,912,323 1,815,104 284,829 Global 253,351 330,564 51,873 777,656 1,193,855 187,342 Others 1,000,115 402,958 63,233 2,662,425 2,981,523 467,866 Total Revenue 3,420,554 2,724,854 427,590 10,528,234 11,425,836 1,792,963 Cost of Revenue











Freight (1,530,702) (1,585,619) (248,819) (5,063,236) (5,557,115) (872,033) Supply Chain Management (549,212) (496,353) (77,889) (1,846,901) (1,741,832) (273,331) Global (273,222) (346,392) (54,356) (875,733) (1,258,511) (197,488) Others (952,134) (524,900) (82,368) (2,500,082) (3,067,766) (481,399) Total Cost of Revenue (3,305,270) (2,953,264) (463,432) (10,285,952) (11,625,224) (1,824,251) Gross Profit/(Loss) 115,284 (228,410) (35,842) 242,282 (199,388) (31,288) Selling Expenses (59,712) (73,021) (11,459) (235,419) (260,219) (40,834) General and Administrative Expenses (263,240) (281,772) (44,216) (867,517) (881,498) (138,326) Research and Development Expenses (39,813) (50,294) (7,892) (136,065) (180,204) (28,278) Other operating income/(expense), net 9,287 (89,893) (14,106) 24,777 58,337 9,154 Loss from Operations (238,194) (723,390) (113,515) (971,942) (1,462,972) (229,572) Interest Income 11,884 17,735 2,783 55,527 49,658 7,792 Interest Expense (34,521) (29,310) (4,599) (119,177) (142,751) (22,401) Foreign Exchange (Loss) / Gain (908) 44,186 6,934 (8,243) 44,556 6,992 Other Income 19,416 6,709 1,053 47,536 321,075 50,384 Other Expense (4,784) (49,575) (7,779) (14,402) (70,171) (11,011) Loss before Income Tax

and Share of Net Loss of

Equity Investees (247,107) (733,645) (115,123) (1,010,701) (1,260,605) (197,816) Income Tax Expense (5,033) (500) (78) (17,553) (3,198) (502) Loss before Share of Net

loss of Equity Investees (252,140) (734,145) (115,201) (1,028,254) (1,263,803) (198,318) Share of Net Loss of Equity

Investees (66) - - (180) (58) (9) Net Loss from continuing

operations (252,206) (734,145) (115,201) (1,028,434) (1,263,861) (198,327) Net (loss)/income from

discontinued operations (377,858) 2,679,400 420,456 (1,022,790) 1,473,489 231,223 Net (Loss)/Income (630,064) 1,945,255 305,255 (2,051,224) 209,628 32,896 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (5,326) (28,727) (4,508) (25,716) (52,279) (8,204) Net (Loss)/Income attributable to Best Inc. (624,738) 1,973,982 309,763 (2,025,508) 261,907 41,100

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)



As of December 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2021



RMB

RMB US$ Assets







Current Assets







Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,180,787

3,565,732 559,541 Restricted Cash 1,998,323

675,159 105,947 Accounts and Notes Receivables 825,700

798,749 125,338 Inventories 28,269

25,622 4,021 Prepayments and Other Current Assets 1,603,447

1,174,404 184,290 Short–term Investments 228,371

147,359 23,124 Amounts Due from Related Parties 182,409

125,198 19,646 Lease Rental Receivables 497,127

298,364 46,820 Assets held for sale 8,718,603

- - Total Current Assets 15,263,036

6,810,587 1,068,727 Non–current Assets







Property and Equipment, Net 822,114

762,642 119,675 Intangible Assets, Net 43,897

55,684 8,738 Long–term Investments 221,426

219,171 34,393 Goodwill 54,135

54,135 8,495 Non–current Deposits 97,889

92,866 14,573 Other Non–current Assets 509,023

111,640 17,519 Restricted Cash 333,313

1,069,244 167,788 Lease Rental Receivables 647,678

235,429 36,944 Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets 1,878,312

1,899,522 298,076 Total non–current Assets 4,607,787

4,500,333 706,201 Total Assets 19,870,823

11,310,920 1,774,928 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current Liabilities







Long-term borrowings-current 95,149

287,814 45,164 Convertible Senior Notes held by

related parties -

633,475 99,406 Convertible Senior Notes held by third

parties -

633,475 99,406 Short–term Bank Loans 2,133,287

530,495 83,246 Accounts and Notes Payable 1,509,894

1,326,200 208,110 Income Tax Payable 14,550

587 92 Customer Advances and Deposits and

Deferred Revenue 281,298

298,353 46,818 Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities 1,407,253

1,585,626 248,819 Financing Lease Liabilities 1,581

1,851 290 Operating Lease Liabilities 531,736

518,248 81,324 Amounts Due to Related Parties 29,247

2,763 434 Liabilities held for sale 8,301,730

- - Total Current Liabilities 14,305,725

5,818,887 913,109

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Cont'd) (In Thousands)





As of December 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2021

RMB

RMB US$ Non-current Liabilities







Convertible senior notes held by

related parties 1,617,846

955,097 149,876 Convertible Senior Notes held by

third parties 642,121

- - Long-term borrowings -

67,080 10,526 Operating Lease Liabilities 1,391,518

1,456,843 228,610 Financing Lease Liabilities 2,698

2,121 333 Other Non–current Liabilities 107,763

24,261 3,807 Long-term Bank Loans 78,548

769,767 120,793 Total Non–current Liabilities 3,840,494

3,275,169 513,945 Total Liabilities 18,146,219

9,094,056 1,427,054 Mezzanine Equity:







Convertible Non-controlling Interests -

191,865 30,108 Total mezzanine equity -

191,865 30,108 Shareholders' Equity







Ordinary Shares 25,988

25,988 4,078 Treasury Shares (211,352)

(113,031) (17,737) Additional Paid–In Capital 19,487,232

19,522,173 3,063,455 Statutory reserves 8,038

167 26 Accumulated Deficit (17,710,964)

(17,471,716) ([1]) (2,741,694) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 151,677

107,379 16,850 BEST Inc. Shareholders' Equity 1,750,619

2,070,960 324,978 Non-controlling Interests (26,015)

(45,961) (7,212) Total Shareholders' Equity 1,724,604

2,024,999 317,766 Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders' Equity 19,870,823

11,310,920 1,774,928

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Fiscal Year Ended December 31,

2020 2021

2020 2021

RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Net cash generated from/(used in)

continuing operating activities 95,780 (555,740) (87,207)

96,433 (941,323) (147,715) Net cash generated from/(used in)

discontinued operating activities 128,541 (387,540) (60,814)

(327,668) (1,909,746) (299,681) Net cash generated from/(used in)

operating activities 224,321 (943,280) (148,021)

(231,235) (2,851,069) (447,396) Net cash generated from continuing

Investing Activities 118,606 3,235,312 507,691

242,568 4,991,472 783,271 Net cash used in discontinued

Investing activities (282,713) (97,328) (15,273)

(1,115,501) (450,424) (70,681) Net cash (used in)/generated from

investing activities (164,107) 3,137,984 492,418

(872,933) 4,541,048 712,590 Net cash generated from/(used in)

continuing financing activities 25,191 (703,646) (110,417)

1,558,713 (194,911) (30,586) Net cash (used in)/generated from

discontinued financing activities (215,290) 469,421 73,662

(10,529) (337,839) (53,014) Net cash (used in)/generated from

financing activities (190,099) (234,225) (36,755)

1,548,184 (532,750) (83,600) Exchange Rate Effect on Cash, Cash

Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (110,778) (29,695) (4,660)

(192,110) (56,215) (8,821) Net (Decrease)/Increase in Cash and

Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (240,663) 1,930,784 302,982

251,906 1,101,014 172,773 Cash and Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash at Beginning

of Period 4,449,784 3,379,351 530,294

3,957,215 4,209,121 660,503 Cash and Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash at End of Period 4,209,121 5,310,135 833,276

4,209,121 5,310,135 833,276 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents,

and Restricted Cash held for sales

at end of the Period 696,698 - -

696,698 - - Cash and Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash from continuing

operations at End of Period 3,512,423 5,310,135 833,276

3,512,423 5,310,135 833,276

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net loss to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:

Table 13 – Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated([1]) Total Net Loss (266,493) (74,380) (85,518) (240,610) (67,144) (734,145) Add











Depreciation &

Amortization 15,364 9,431 4,696 27,623 6,058 63,172 Interest Expense - - - - 29,310 29,310 Income Tax Expense - 79 - 421 - 500 Subtract











Interest Income - - - - (17,735) (17,735) EBITDA (251,129) (64,870) (80,822) (212,566) (49,511) (658,898) Add











Share-based

Compensation

Expenses 2,863 1,967 2,066 665 16,173 23,734 Adjusted EBITDA (248,266) (62,903) (78,756) (211,901) (33,338) (635,164) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (16.5%) (12.9%) （23.8%) (52.6%)

(23.3%)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated([1]) Total Net Income/(Loss) 7,019 (79,027) (60,688) (34,338) (85,172) (252,206) Add











Depreciation &

Amortization 18,121 10,095 3,753 2,760 7,171 41,900 Interest Expense - - - - 34,521 34,521 Income Tax

Expense/(Benefit) - (220) - 5,253 - 5,033 Subtract











Interest Income - - - - (11,884) (11,884) EBITDA 25,140 (69,152) (56,935) (26,325) (55,364) (182,636) Add











Share-based

Compensation

Expenses 2,373 1,829 2,255 683 17,261 24,401 Subtract











Gain from

appreciation

of investments - - - - (8,850) (8,850) Adjusted EBITDA 27,513 (67,323) (54,680) (25,642) (46,953) (167,085) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1.7% (12.4%) (21.6%) (2.6%)

(4.9%)



Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated([1]) Total Net Loss (457,451) (103,387) (267,902) (341,117) (94,004) (1,263,861) Add











Depreciation &

Amortization 68,063 38,525 19,506 39,758 25,513 191,365 Interest Expense - - - - 142,751 142,751 Income Tax

Expense/(Benefit) - 173 21 3,010 (6) 3,198 Subtract











Interest Income - - - - (49,658) (49,658) EBITDA (389,388) (64,689) (248,375) (298,349) 24,596 (976,205) Add











Share-based

Compensation

Expenses 11,444 8,351 8,604 2,701 76,581 107,681 Subtract











Gain from

appreciation

of investments - - - - (64,205) (64,205) Adjusted EBITDA (377,944) (56,338) (239,771) (295,648) 36,972 (932,729) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (7.0%) (3.1%) (20.1%) (9.9%)

(8.2%)



Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated([1]) Total Net Loss (188,184) (175,072) (251,511) (103,710) (309,957) (1,028,434) Add











Depreciation

& Amortization 64,643 42,121 15,955 5,664 29,112 157,495 Interest Expense - - - - 119,177 119,177 Income Tax

Expense/(Benefit) - (178) (830) 18,561 - 17,553 Subtract











Interest Income - - - - (55,527) (55,527) EBITDA (123,541) (133,129) (236,386) (79,485) (217,195) (789,736) Add











Share-based

Compensation

Expenses 11,123 11,006 8,803 3,655 80,876 115,463 Subtract











Gain from

appreciation

of investments - - - - (18,688) (18,688) Adjusted EBITDA (112,418) (122,123) (227,583) (75,830) (155,007) (692,961) Adjusted EBITDA Margin （2.2%) (6.4%) (29.3%) (2.8%)

(6.6%)

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net Income/(loss) to non-GAAP net Income/(loss), non-GAAP net Income/(loss) margin for the periods indicated:

Table 14 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income/(Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income/(Loss) Margin





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated([1]) Total Net Loss (266,493) (74,380) (85,518) (240,610) (67,144) (734,145) Add











Share-based

Compensation

Expenses 2,863 1,967 2,066 665 16,173 23,734 Non-GAAP Net

Loss (263,630) (72,413) (83,452) (239,945) (50,971) (710,411) Non-GAAP Net

Loss Margin (17.5%) (14.9%) (25.2%) (59.5%)

(26.1%)





Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated([1]) Total Net Income/(Loss) 7,019 (79,027) (60,688) (34,338) (85,172) (252,206) Add











hare-based

Compensation

Expenses 2,373 1,829 2,255 683 17,261 24,401 Subtract











Gain from

appreciation

of investments - - - - (8,850) (8,850) Non-GAAP Net

Income/(Loss) 9,392 (77,198) (58,433) (33,655) (76,761) (236,655) Non-GAAP Net

Income/(Loss) Margin 0.6% (14.2%) (23.1%) (3.4%)

(6.9%)



Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated([1]) Total Net Loss (457,451) (103,387) (267,902) (341,117) (94,004) (1,263,861) Add











Share-based

Compensation

Expenses 11,444 8,351 8,604 2,701 76,581 107,681 Subtract











Gain from

appreciation

of investments - - - - (64,205) (64,205) Non-GAAP Net

Loss (446,007) (95,036) (259,298) (338,416) (81,628) (1,220,385) Non-GAAP Net

Loss Margin (8.2%) (5.2%) (21.7%) (11.4%)

(10.7%)



Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated([1]) Total Net Loss (188,184) (175,072) (251,511) (103,710) (309,957) (1,028,434) Add











Share-based

Compensation

Expenses 11,123 11,006 8,803 3,655 80,876 115,463 Amortization of

Intangible Assets

Resulting from

Business - - 2,782 - - 2,782 Subtract











Gain from

appreciation

of investments - - - - (18,688) (18,688) Non-GAAP Net

Loss (177,061) (164,066) (239,926) (100,055) (247,769) (928,877) Non-GAAP Net

Loss Margin (3.4%) (8.6%) (30.9%) (3.8%)

(8.8%)

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's Diluted EPS to non-GAAP Diluted EPS for the periods indicated:

Table 15 – Reconciliation of Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS



Three Months Ended December 31,

Fiscal Year Ended December 31,

2021

2021 (In '000) RMB US$

RMB US$ Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders (705,418) (110,693)

(1,211,582) (190,123) Add









Share-based Compensation Expenses 23,734 3,725

107,681 16,898 Subtract









Gain from appreciation of investments - -

(64,205) (10,075) Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary

Shareholders for Computing Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (681,684) (106,968)

(1,168,106) (183,300) Weighted Average Diluted Shares

Outstanding During the Quarter









Diluted 388,841,762 388,841,762

388,073,411 388,073,411 Diluted (Non-GAAP) 388,841,762 388,841,762

388,073,411 388,073,411 Diluted EPS (1.81) (0.28)

(3.12) (0.49) Add









Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per share 0.06 0.00

0.11 0.02 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (1.75) (0.28)

(3.01) (0.47)

([1]) All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year-over-year comparisons are based on figures before rounding.

([2]) In December 2021, BEST sold its China express business, the principal terms of which were previously announced. As a result, China express business has been deconsolidated from the Company and its historical financial results are reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations accordingly. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated.

([3]) Non-GAAP net income/loss represents net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments (if any).

([4]) See the sections entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement.

([5]) Diluted earnings per share, or Diluted EPS, is calculated by dividing net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders as adjusted for the effect of dilutive ordinary equivalent shares, if any, by the weighted average number of ordinary and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares outstanding during the period.

([6]) EBITDA represents net loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income tax expense and minus interest income. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of equity investments (if any).

([7]) All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year-over-year comparisons are based on figures before rounding.

([8]) All numbers represented the financial results from continuing operations, unless otherwise stated.

(9) "Others" Segment primarily represents UCargo and Capital business units..

([13]) The total number of shares outstanding excludes shares reserved for future issuances upon exercise or vesting of awards granted under the Company's share incentive plans.

([14]) Including accumulated accretion to redemption value and deemed dividend in relation to redeemable convertible preferred shares of RMB9,493,807, and accumulated loss from operations of RMB7,977,909.

