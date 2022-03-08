Gotcha Covered continues advancement in Florida with new Weston location

WESTON, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, expands its footprint in Florida with the opening of Gotcha Covered of Southwest Broward County.

The new center is owned and operated by Javier Weiss and Bettiana Amarilla. With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Weston and the surrounding areas while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"Gotcha Covered is known for its excellent end-to-end window treatment consultative services," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "As we move forward with our growth in Florida, Javier and Bettiana will be great stewards to our franchise family. The residents of Weston and the surrounding areas will be delighted by the quality of service they receive from this location."

With experience in construction and finance, Weiss discovered Gotcha Covered with the help of a franchise broker.

"The way Gotcha Covered did business encouraged me to look deeper into the franchise," said Weiss. "In the end, it was the people that sold me. Everyone is very supportive. If I have a question, headquarters or another franchisee is just one call away."

Weiss looks forward to the growing relationship between him and the Gotcha Covered family. He wants to continue evolving the business while offering high-quality window treatments to the Weston community and surrounding areas.

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2021, Gotcha Covered currently has over 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

For more information or to find your local Gotcha Covered consultant, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

