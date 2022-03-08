Sana Foods Introduces Market's First Certified Organic, Grain and Gluten Free Street Taco Tortilla

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sana Foods, the plant-based gluten, grain and dairy free packaged food company, announced today the roll-out of the SANA Street Taco Tortillas . The new product is organic and gluten free certified, and is the first-ever street taco-sized grain free tortilla on the market. It's the newest product in the brand's family, and helps to make healthy choices even easier for every dietary need.

Launched in partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide, the SANA Street Taco Tortillas are unmatched in the gluten-free space when it comes to taste, texture, functionality, and ingredients. They provide a great alternative to corn tortillas, and like the SANA Original and Large Wraps products, the Street Taco Tortillas are sustainably made from organic coconut flour and are fiber rich, pliable, and delicious. SANA Street Taco Tortillas maintain the brand's dedication to overall digestive wellbeing and are inclusive to nearly all diets including vegan, paleo and kosher.

"There has been a lot of progress in the market for ingredient substitutes for tacos - vegan cheeses, meatless proteins, and more," said Camille Gibson, CEO of Sana Foods. "What's been missing is a tortilla that is free of gluten and grains, that doesn't fall apart and tastes great when loaded with the other good stuff. We are excited to be the industry leader in this space, providing consumers with a healthy option that truly allows them to enjoy taco night."

SANA Street Taco Tortillas are launching on the heels of the brand's frozen burrito line , the market's first grain, gluten, and dairy free frozen burrito. Like all of its products, SANA Street Taco Tortillas are created with the philosophy of making globally-minded, plant-focused food with low-impact ingredients. They are now available at Sprouts Farmers Markets nationwide for $5.99 and are sold in a 16-count pack.

Sana Foods will showcase its Street Taco Tortillas alongside its other products at EXPO West March 9-11, 2022 at booth N129 in the North Hall.

About Sana Foods:

Sana Foods is a dba for The Real Coconut Products Co. LLC, a USA Food CPG company that produces a collective of grain, gluten and dairy free chip and tortilla products that are sold in over 5,000 stores across the USA and Canada, including Whole Foods Market , Sprouts Farmers Market , Publix , and Kroger . SANA products are dedicated to digestive wellbeing and provide a philosophy of health and eating as a regimen for sustainable living, both personally and for the planet. All SANA products are Certified Gluten Free, Non-GMO Verified, Vegan and Paleo-friendly. They are made with ingredients derived from low-impact crops like coconut and cassava that require a relatively low amount of irrigated water.

Founded by holistic food innovator Daniella Hunter in 2016, Sana Foods is the sister brand of Real Coconut Kitchen , a conscious eatery and market committed to nourishing its customers, while nurturing the world. For more information, please visit www.sanafoods.com , follow us on Instagram @eatsanafoods.

