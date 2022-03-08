Record first full-year financial results as Stagwell Inc. were fueled by fast growing digital transformation and digital marketing services, expansion of global media and large client wins

STAGWELL INC. (NASDAQ: STGW) REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

GAAP Revenue growth of 95.5% in 4Q and 65.5% for the Full-Year

Pro Forma Organic Net Revenue growth of 11.3% in 4Q and 14.5% for the Full-Year

Ex-Advocacy Pro Forma Organic Net Revenue growth of 21.2% in 4Q and 18.0% for the Full-Year

Net Income attributable to Stagwell of $0.8M in 4Q and Net Income of $21.0M for the Full-Year

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA of $103.6M in 4Q and $378.0M for the Full-Year

Issues 2022 Pro Forma Net Revenue growth guidance of 18%-22% and 13%-17% ex-Advocacy

Issues 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $450M - $480M and Pro Forma Free Cash Flow growth of ~30%

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) – Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Stagwell’s Q4 and full-year 2021 financial results at a glance

REPORTED FOURTH QUARTER & YTD HIGHLIGHTS:

Fourth quarter revenue of $611.9 million , an increase of 95.5% versus the prior year period; full-year revenue of $1,469.4 million , an increase of 65.5% versus a year ago.

Fourth quarter net revenue of $519.7 million , an increase of 160.9% versus the prior period; full-year net revenue of $1,268.9 million , an increase of 100.4% versus a year ago.

Fourth quarter net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $0.8 million versus net income of $22.2 million in the prior year period; full-year net income of $21.0 million versus $56.4 million in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $103.6 million , an increase of 61.3% versus the prior year period; full-year adjusted EBITDA of $253.7 million an increase of 77.2% versus a year ago.

PRO FORMA FOURTH QUARTER & YTD STAGWELL INC. HIGHLIGHTS:

Fourth quarter Pro Forma revenue of $611.9 million , a decline of 4.6% versus the prior year period and an increase of 18.0% ex-Advocacy; full-year Pro Forma revenue of $2,224.3 million , an increase of 6.6% and an increase of 18.2% ex-Advocacy versus the prior year period.

Fourth quarter Pro Forma net revenue of $519 .7 million, an increase of 10.4% and 20.2% ex-Advocacy vs. a year ago; full-year Pro Forma net revenue of $1,926 .8 million, an increase of 16.4% and 20.0% ex-Advocacy versus the prior year period.

Fourth quarter Pro Forma organic net revenue increased 11.3% and 21.2% ex-Advocacy versus a year ago; full-year Pro Forma organic net revenue increased 14.5% and 18.0% ex-Advocacy versus a year ago.

Fourth quarter Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA was $103 .6 million, a decrease of 5.1% versus the prior year period and an increase of 31.2% ex-Advocacy; full-year Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA was $378 .0 million, an increase of 19.6% versus the prior year period and an increase of 41.4% ex-Advocacy.

Fourth quarter Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.9% of net revenue and full-year adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.6% of net revenue.

Net New Business wins totaled $75 million in the fourth quarter.

"2021 was a breakthrough year for Stagwell. Our full-year results and 2022 outlook are a clear affirmation of the combination and Stagwell's unique position as the challenger that will transform marketing," said Mark Penn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered pro forma organic net revenue growth of 14.5% for the year and an even more impressive 18% organic growth when excluding our Advocacy businesses, which lapped the 2020 election cycle."

"Our record year was driven by tailwinds across our high concentration of leading digital capabilities, including digital transformation, influencer and global performance marketing; as well as a rapid acceleration in large contract wins," Penn continued. "Our robust 2022 outlook reflects our expectation for continued digital strength; continued acceleration in scaled, integrated contract wins; and significant growth in the second-half in our Advocacy businesses driven by an anticipated record year of spend during the 2022 U.S. mid-term elections."

Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "The Company reported strong fourth quarter net revenue of $520 million, representing pro forma net revenue growth of 10.4% year-over-year with 11.3% organic growth. Strong operating performance led to pro forma adjusted EBITDA margins of 19.9% for the quarter. Effective cash flow management permitted our continued acquisitions of both minority interests in our fastest growing subsidiaries as well as the acquisition of Goodstuff in the UK while lowering our net leverage ratio from the prior quarter."

Financial Outlook

2022 financial guidance is as follows:

Pro Forma Net Revenue growth of 18% – 22%

Pro Forma Net Revenue growth ex-Advocacy of 13% – 17%

Adjusted EBITDA of $450 million - $480 million

Pro Forma Free Cash Flow growth of approximately 30%

Guidance assumes no impact from foreign exchange or acquisitions or dispositions.

* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2022 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Webcast

Management will host a video webcast on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss results for Stagwell Inc. for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The video webcast will be accessible at https://stagwellq4andfullyear2021earnings.open-exchange.net. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.stagwellglobal.com/investors and may be referred to during the conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be accessible one hour after the call and available for ninety days at www.stagwellglobal.com.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Basis of Presentation

The acquisition of MDC Partners (MDC) by Stagwell Marketing Group (SMG) was completed on August 2, 2021. The results of MDC are included within the Statement of Operations for the period beginning on the date of the acquisition through the end of the respective period presented and the results of SMG are included for the entire period presented.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

Pro Forma Results: The Pro Forma amounts presented for each period were prepared by combining the historical standalone statements of operations for each of legacy MDC and SMG. The unaudited pro forma results are provided for illustrative purposes only and do not purport to represent what the actual consolidated results of operations or consolidated financial condition would have been had the combination actually occurred on the date indicated, nor do they purport to project the future consolidated results of operations or consolidated financial condition for any future period or as of any future date. The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA to net income under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K.

(1) Organic Revenue: "Organic revenue growth" and "organic revenue decline" refer to the positive or negative results, respectively, of subtracting both the foreign exchange and acquisition (disposition) components from total revenue growth. The acquisition (disposition) component is calculated by aggregating prior period revenue for any acquired businesses, less the prior period revenue of any businesses that were disposed of during the current period. The organic revenue growth (decline) component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the partner firms that the Company has held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) "non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net". Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net consists of (i) for acquisitions during the current year, the revenue effect from such acquisition as if the acquisition had been owned during the equivalent period in the prior year and (ii) for acquisitions during the previous year, the revenue effect from such acquisitions as if they had been owned during that entire year (or same period as the current reportable period), taking into account their respective pre-acquisition revenues for the applicable periods, and (iii) for dispositions, the revenue effect from such disposition as if they had been disposed of during the equivalent period in the prior year.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: defined as Net income excluding non-operating income or expense to achieve operating income, plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items.

(4) Free Cash Flow: defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, change in net working capital, cash taxes, interest, and distributions to minority interests, but excludes contingent M&A payments.

(5) Financial Guidance: The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as it cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including without limitation the information under the heading "Financial Outlook" and statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, earnings (loss) guidance, recent business and economic trends, potential acquisitions, and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Words such as "estimates", "expects", "contemplates", "will", "anticipates", "projects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "forecasts", "may", "should", and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Some of the factors that could materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows include, but are not limited to, the following:

risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions that could affect the Company or its clients, including as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19");

the effects of the outbreak of COVID-19, including the measures to reduce its spread, and the impact on the economy and demand for our services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;

an inability to realize expected benefits of the combination of the Company's business with the business of MDC (the "Business Combination" and, together with the related transactions, the "Transactions");

adverse tax consequences in connection with the Transactions for the Company, its operations and its shareholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that future changes in tax law, potential increases to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with the tax authorities on the Company's determination of value and computations of its attributes may result in increased tax costs;

the occurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax") as a result of the Transactions;

direct or indirect costs associated with the Transactions, which could be greater than expected;

risks associated with severe effects of international, national and regional economic conditions;

the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;

reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;

financial failure of the Company's clients;

the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;

the Company's ability to achieve the full amount of its stated cost saving initiatives;

the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;

the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;

the successful completion and integration of acquisitions which complement and expand the Company's business capabilities; and

foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, other risk factors described herein, and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 10, 2021, and accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov., under the caption "Risk Factors," and in the Company's other SEC filings.

SCHEDULE 1 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (US$ in 000s, Except per Share Amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue $ 611,927

$ 313,062

$ 1,469,363

$ 888,032 Operating Expenses













Cost of services 348,000

198,524

906,856

571,588 Office and general expenses 197,318

64,498

424,038

191,679 Depreciation and amortization 31,381

11,187

77,503

41,025 Impairment and other losses 1,314

—

16,240

—

578,013

274,209

1,424,637

804,292 Operating income 33,914

38,853

44,726

83,740 Other Income (expenses):













Interest expense, net (16,697)

(1,558)

(31,894)

(6,223) Foreign exchange, net (1,377)

(1,515)

(3,332)

(721) Gain on sale of business and other, net 3,252

(404)

50,058

544

(14,822)

(3,477)

14,832

(6,400) Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates 19,092

35,376

59,558

77,340 Income tax expense 14,193

2,726

23,398

5,937 Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates 4,899

32,650

36,160

71,403 Equity in (income) losses of non-consolidated affiliates (165)

51

(240)

58 Net income 4,734

32,701

35,920

71,461 Net income attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests (3,897)

(10,469)

(14,884)

(15,105) Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ 837

$ 22,232

$ 21,036

$ 56,356 Income (Loss) Per Common Share:













Basic













Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ 0.01

N/A

$ (0.03)

N/A Diluted













Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ 0.01

N/A

$ (0.03)

N/A Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:













Basic 99,615,252

N/A

90,426,215

N/A Diluted 104,065,980

N/A

90,426,215

N/A







SCHEDULE 2 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE (US$ in 000s, except percentages)







Net Revenue - Components of Change









Change

Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2020

Foreign

Currency

Net

Acquisitions

(Divestitures)

Organic

Total Change

Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2021

Organic

Total











Integrated Agencies Network $ 283,330

$ (8)

$ 382

$ 42,614

$ 42,988

$ 326,318

15.0 %

15.2 % Media Network 94,860

454

—

34,313

34,767

129,627

36.2 %

36.7 % Communications Network 86,780

3

—

(26,005)

(26,002)

60,778

(30.0) %

(30.0) % All Other 5,645

88

(5,022)

2,258

(2,676)

2,969

40.0 %

(47.4) %

$ 470,615

$ 537

$ (4,640)

$ 53,180

$ 49,077

$ 519,692

11.3 %

10.4 %









































Net Revenue - Components of Change









Change

Twelve

Months Ended

December 31,

2020

Foreign

Currency

Net

Acquisitions

(Divestitures)

Organic

Total Change

Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2021

Organic

Total











Integrated Agencies Network $ 1,038,842

$ 9,265

$ 20,986

$ 189,337

$ 219,588

$ 1,258,430

18.2 %

21.1 % Media Network 359,857

5,058

—

62,667

67,725

427,582

17.4 %

18.8 % Communications Network 236,045

594

—

(21,810)

(21,216)

214,829

(9.2) %

(9.0) % All Other 21,242

561

(5,827)

9,997

4,731

25,973

47.1 %

22.3 %

$ 1,655,986

$ 15,478

$ 15,159

$ 240,191

$ 270,828

$ 1,926,814

14.5 %

16.4 %



Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.







SCHEDULE 3 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (US$ in 000s, except percentages)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Media

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 326,318

$ 129,627

$ 60,778

$ 2,969

$ —

$ 519,692 Billable Costs 52,211

9,764

30,260

—

—

92,235 Revenue 378,529

139,391

91,038

2,969

—

611,927























Billable Costs 52,211

9,764

30,260

—

—

92,235 Staff costs 210,918

71,742

36,877

1,634

9,466

330,637 Administrative costs 33,332

16,363

6,583

563

3,503

60,344 Unbillable and other costs, net 16,262

8,541

93

260

(19)

25,137 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 65,806

32,981

17,225

512

(12,950)

103,574























Stock-based compensation 15,141

2,250

543

24

3,610

21,568 Depreciation and amortization 20,271

6,549

2,465

486

1,610

31,381 Deferred acquisition consideration 9,001

184

80

—

—

9,265 Impairment and other losses 1,314

—

—

—

—

1,314 Other items, net (1) 1,368

2,638

152

—

1,974

6,132 Operating income (loss) $ 18,711

$ 21,360

$ 13,985

$ 2

$ (20,144)

$ 33,914

















































(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.







SCHEDULE 4 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (US$ in 000s, except percentages)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Media

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 1,258,430

$ 427,582

$ 214,829

$ 25,973

$ —

$ 1,926,814 Billable Costs 173,178

34,480

89,871

—

—

297,529 Revenue 1,431,608

462,062

304,700

25,973

—

2,224,343























Billable Costs 173,178

34,480

89,871

—

—

297,529 Staff costs 786,766

260,245

138,200

17,023

35,487

1,237,721 Administrative costs 124,843

59,266

22,474

9,783

5,511

221,877 Unbillable and other costs, net 57,468

30,677

241

793

5

89,184 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 289,353

77,394

53,914

(1,626)

(41,003)

378,032























Stock-based compensation 51,315

4,962

16,231

39

7,978

80,525 Depreciation and amortization 54,403

24,644

8,052

2,499

6,537

96,135 Deferred acquisition consideration 35,840

286

28

—

—

36,154 Impairment and other losses 2,269

14,846

—

—

—

17,115 Other items, net (1) 7,114

6,543

230

—

31,985

45,872 Operating income (loss) $ 138,412

$ 26,113

$ 29,373

$ (4,164)

$ (87,503)

$ 102,231

























(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.







SCHEDULE 5 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (US$ in 000s, except percentages)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Media

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 283,330

$ 94,860

$ 86,780

$ 5,645

$ —

$ 470,615 Billable Costs 50,419

10,623

109,573

—

—

170,615 Revenue 333,749

105,483

196,353

5,645

—

641,230























Billable Costs 50,419

10,623

109,573

—

—

170,615 Staff costs 173,381

54,785

36,551

4,819

10,486

280,022 Administrative costs 34,554

17,339

7,103

4,379

761

64,136 Unbillable and other costs, net 13,140

6,074

215

(2,180)

12

17,261 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 62,255

16,662

42,911

(1,373)

(11,259)

109,196























Stock-based compensation 2,188

—

—

—

1,143

3,331 Depreciation and amortization 9,405

7,075

1,978

985

1,212

20,655 Deferred acquisition consideration 42,356

—

2,543

—

—

44,899 Impairment and other losses 70,802

6,438

—

—

—

77,240 Other items, net (1) 997

905

303

—

25,863

28,068 Operating income (loss) $ (63,493)

$ 2,244

$ 38,087

$ (2,358)

$ (39,477)

$ (64,997)

























(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.







SCHEDULE 6 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (US$ in 000s, except percentages)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Media

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 1,038,842

$ 359,857

$ 236,045

$ 21,242

$ —

$ 1,655,986 Billable Costs 155,979

38,952

236,108

—

—

431,039 Revenue 1,194,821

398,809

472,153

21,242

—

2,087,025























Billable Costs 155,979

38,952

236,108

—

—

431,039 Staff costs 644,896

222,872

121,184

21,094

27,929

1,037,975 Administrative costs 129,686

62,042

20,570

13,096

5,041

230,435 Unbillable and other costs, net 44,209

35,310

2,414

(10,410)

26

71,549 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 220,051

39,633

91,877

(2,538)

(32,996)

316,027























Stock-based compensation 8,135

—

72

—

2,982

11,189 Depreciation and amortization 39,656

24,170

7,078

3,681

3,345

77,930 Deferred acquisition consideration 43,658

375

2,651

—

—

46,684 Impairment and other losses 88,797

6,473

—

—

1,129

96,399 Other items, net (1) 1,476

2,651

293

1

38,506

42,927 Operating income (loss) $ 38,329

$ 5,964

$ 81,783

$ (6,220)

$ (78,958)

$ 40,898

























(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.







SCHEDULE 7 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (US$ in 000s)



December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 184,009

$ 92,457 Accounts receivable, net 696,937

225,733 Expenditures billable to clients 63,065

11,063 Other current assets 64,106

36,433 Total Current Assets 1,008,117

365,686 Fixed assets, net 118,603

35,614 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 297,919

57,752 Goodwill 1,682,397

351,725 Other intangible assets, net 937,695

186,035 Other assets 33,019

17,043 Total Assets $ 4,077,750

$ 1,013,855 LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 271,769

$ 147,826 Accruals and other liabilities 504,780

90,557 Advance billings 361,885

66,418 Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases 72,922

19,579 Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration 77,946

12,579 Total Current Liabilities 1,289,302

336,959 Long-term debt 1,195,112

198,024 Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration 148,464

5,268 Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases 328,328

52,606 Deferred tax liabilities, net 110,628

16,050 Other liabilities 62,621

5,801 Total Liabilities 3,134,455

614,708 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 43,364

604 Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees





Shareholders' Equity:





Convertible preference shares, 0 and 0 authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively —

— Members' capital —

358,756 Common shares - Class A & B 118

— Common shares - Class C 2

— Paid-in capital 401,200

— Accumulated deficit (6,983)

— Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,720)

— Stagwell Inc. Shareholders' Equity 381,617

358,756 Noncontrolling interests 518,314

39,787 Total Shareholders' Equity 899,931

398,543 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Deficit $ 4,077,750

$ 1,013,855







SCHEDULE 8 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA (US$ in 000s)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 35,920

$ 71,461 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Stock-based compensation 75,032

— Depreciation and amortization 77,503

41,025 Debt issuance cost amortization —

811 Impairment and other losses 16,240

— Provision for bad debt 2,031

6,222 Deferred income taxes (20,139)

(5,463) Changes in fair value of investments in unconsolidated affiliates —

518 Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration 18,706

4,520 Interest from preferred investments —

(600) Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates, net of dividends received —

(58) Transaction costs contributed by Stagwell Media LP —

10,160 Foreign currency translation loss on foreign denominated debt —

721 Other 5,396

— Gain on sale of an asset (43,440)

— Changes in working capital:





Accounts receivable (35,669)

(26,805) Expenditures billable to clients (35,371)

10,078 Other assets 930

(10,461) Accounts payable (46,351)

5,606 Accruals and other liabilities 56,196

22,922 Advance billings 76,021

7,423 Acquisition related payments (12,431)

— Net cash provided by operating activities 170,574

138,080 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (22,626)

(12,099) Proceeds from sale of assets 37,232

— Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 153,739

(14,732) Other (26,535)

(2,190) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 141,810

(29,021) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility (716,339)

(126,994) Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility 518,537

167,000 Shares acquired and cancelled (841)

— Distributions to noncontrolling interests and other (18,850)

(115,543) Payment of deferred consideration and other —

(1,000) Contributions —

1,554 Proceeds from issuance of the 5.625% Notes 1,100,000

— Purchase of noncontrolling interest —

(1,559) Debt issuance costs (15,365)

(3,099) Payment of contingent consideration —

(500) Distributions (204,929)

— Repurchase of 7.50% Senior Notes (884,398)

— Net cash used in financing activities (222,185)

(80,141) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,353

(321) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 91,552

28,597 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 92,457

63,860 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 184,009

$ 92,457

