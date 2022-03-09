AiM Medical Robotics Selected as a Featured Innovator at LSI 2022 Medtech Investor Summit

AiM Medical Robotics,a biotechnology company currently focused on the development of MRI-compatible advanced robotics that are precision-focused, returns to the life science industry's top investor summit

DANA POINT, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AiM Medical Robotics, a leading developer of MRI-compatible intraoperative robotics for neurosurgery, is returning as a presenting company at the third annual Life Science Intelligence (LSI) USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit.

The event has become an annual showcase for the future of life science technologies as well as the latest in market intelligence. Over 150 presenting Medtech startup companies and over 100 investors will convene at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, CA. Having reached capacity the event is extending virtual badges for attendance.

AiM is advancing neurosurgery with precision robotics. By providing the highest levels of precision, automation, and efficiency, AiM's MRI-compatible robotic platform will improve outcomes for patients undergoing neurosurgery for functional brain disorders (Parkinson's, Epilepsy, etc) and cancer, while providing cost savings to hospitals by eliminating errors and reducing procedure time by up to 50%.

"The LSI Emerging MedTech Summit is a premier forum for our company to connect with leading innovators and investors," said Bob Cathcart, CEO of AiM. "As we rapidly develop our MRI-compatible robotic platform, the community and content provide invaluable opportunities to learn and collaborate. It's a must-attend event for us, and the industry at large."

In March 2022, AiM announced the appointment of Dr. Jonathan M. Sackier, MB, ChB, FRCS, FACS, DSc. as its Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Sackier is a decorated physician-entrepreneur and inventor who played a key role in the development and launch of AESOP (Automated Endoscopic System for Optimal Positioning), the first robot to assist in surgery. The announcement came on the heels of the appointment of Gregory Cole, Ph.D., as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Dr. Cole brings unique expertise in robotics engineering and medical device development, and will build and lead the engineering and research teams through development and launch of the company's core MRI-compatible robotics platform

"The strategics and investors that attend our meetings are looking for quality deal-flow and cutting edge innovators, like AiM Medical Robotics. We're excited to have them as a key company that is at the intersection of imaging and robotics" commented Scott Pantel , Founder and CEO of LSI.

About AiM Medical Robotics

AiM Medical Robotics is a privately held biotechnology company currently focused on the development of MRI-compatible advanced robotics that are precision-focused, portable, and can be used with any diagnostic MRI scanner. You can follow AiM at www.aimmedrobotics.com and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aim-medical-robotics.

About LSI USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit

Held annually in Southern California, the Emerging Medtech Summit brings together the industry's most innovative startups, active investors, and strategic buyers so they can connect, collaborate and build the future of healthcare. Learn more at https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/medtech-summit-2022.

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI)

LSI is a market intelligence & consulting company focused on covering the global medtech and healthtech markets. We help healthcare executives make more informed strategic decisions by better understanding market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and the competitive landscape. https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com

