Share your family's traditional recipes. Five Celebrity Judges will look for the best video and recipe that reflects the heritage and cuisine unique to the home or professional chef's culture or region of the country.

The Create Cooking Challenge: My Family's Recipe Open for Video Auditions Today Share your family's traditional recipes. Five Celebrity Judges will look for the best video and recipe that reflects the heritage and cuisine unique to the home or professional chef's culture or region of the country.

BOSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Create TV announces the launch of the next Create Cooking Challenge, the fifth of its national video contests designed to seek digital hosts for a lifestyle series. This year, the Create Cooking Challenge: My Family's Recipe is focused upon the rich, diverse heritage of Americans and the foods of their families passed down through generations – often versions of local or regional dishes. The Grand Prize Winner will host a web series on CreateTV.com. Create is one of the nation's most-watched multicast channels, airing on 241 public TV stations and reaching more than 40 million viewers annually.

Call for Video Entries Now Open! (PRNewswire)

Home or professional chefs submit auditions today at CreateTV.com/challenge to win a digital series!

Sponsored by American Public Television (APT), the Create Cooking Challenge: My Family's Recipe, runs from March 8 through April 5, 2022. Entrants must submit online a short (two minutes or less), original video featuring their recipe, a brief narrative about their recipe and cooking interests, a photo of the finished dish, and the recipe. The contest will be judged by Create staff and a panel of some of public television's most recognized hosts: Kevin Belton (Kevin Belton's Cookin' Louisiana), Pati Jinich (Pati's Mexican Table), Diane Kochilas (My Greek Table), Nick Stellino (Storytellers in the Kitchen), and Martin Yan (Yan Can Cook!).

The panel will judge submissions based on an entrant's demonstrated knowledge, ability to present ideas succinctly, overall telegenic appeal, uniqueness, and production values. The Grand Prize includes $4,000 cash and production equipment valued at $1,000 to complete a 10-episode digital series for CreateTV.com. The Second Prize Winner will receive $1,000 cash and production equipment valued at $1,000 to complete a 3-episode digital series for CreateTV.com. The contest is open to people 18 years of age and older - from home cooks to professional chefs. A total of 18 winners will be named.

A complete list of judging criteria, tips for entering, a review copy of the submission form, and the official rules – where interested entrants may access the live submission form – are available starting today at CreateTV.com/challenge.

Since 2016, hundreds of public television viewers, from every state in the country, have entered the Create Challenges, with nearly 80 winners being named. This year's winners will premiere a new resource on CreateTV.com. Create's new Heritage Recipe Collection will feature recipes and a photo of each dish. This will be a continuously growing resource, including the winners from this year's Challenge and other select recipes, including several provided by Create TV's culinary program hosts.

Sponsored by American Public Television. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the fifty United States, the District of Columbia and U.S. Territories. Age 18 years or over. Begins 3/8/22 at 12:01 a.m. ET; ends 4/5/22 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For the complete Official Rules, visit www.CreateTV.com/challenge.Void where prohibited by law.

About Create: Now in its 17th year, Create® is the premier lifestyle channel featuring public television's most popular how-to series, focused on food, travel, home & garden, arts & crafts, fitness, and lifestyle. Create is produced and distributed by American Public Television (APT); The WNET Group (New York); and GBH Boston, in association with National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) and PBS. Create TV is carried by 241 local public television stations nationwide, reaching more than 83% of USTVHH, and is seen in 21 of the top 25 U.S. television markets. Create's companion website CreateTV.com features extensive video, the Create TV schedule, program and host information.

Jamie Haines

jhaines@APTonline.org

617.962.5604

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Public Television