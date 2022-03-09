Hawke Ventures, Venture Capital Arm to Hawke Media, Raises a Total of $25M in Second Venture Fund

With Banc of California as one of their anchor investors, Hawke Ventures raised over $25M for their next venture fund, aiming to continue assisting companies in the Martech space.

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawke Ventures, a Los Angeles-based technology-focused venture capital firm, raised $25M for their second venture fund, with prominent investors such as Banc of California; former LegalZoom executives Chris Welker & Dorian Quispe; CMO of Ruggable, Linda Lai; Maropost Ventures; Executive VP & Chief Administrative Officer of BLT Enterprises, Daniel Rosenthal; along with other notable names.

Hawke Ventures was born out of Hawke Media in 2019, one of the fastest-growing digital marketing consultancies in the country. Founded and led by its current CEO Erik Huberman, the agency has assisted in the growth of over 3,500 brands to date.

Hawke Ventures raised $5.6M in its first venture fund, which invested in 18 portfolio companies, including PostScript (Forbes Billion List), Yaguara (acquired by Chord), and Instreamatic (Series A investment with Google).

"We are thrilled to be an investor in Hawke Ventures' second fund," said Jared Wolff, CEO of Banc of California. "Erik and the team at Hawke have a tremendous track record of helping companies drive success. Like Hawke Ventures, we are committed to finding and working with best in class entrepreneurial companies who are working to reinvent how the world does business. This new investment and partnership highlights our shared values of supporting the growth of companies, and helping clients remain competitive in a rapidly changing market."

Hawke Venture's investment thesis is to focus on investing $1-2M to lead in Pre-Seed and Seed deals in marketing, advertising, and ecommerce technology companies, where the venture firm already has established relationships. Leveraging the deep-rooted industry expertise of Hawke Media allows Hawke Ventures to make smarter, better-vetted, expert-driven, and reliable investments that drive strong outcomes for portfolio companies.

Erik Huberman, Founder & CEO of Hawke Media explains, "Banc of California has a strong reputation and deep expertise serving tech firms, media companies and entrepreneurs, and we're honored the bank has chosen to bring that knowledge to Hawke Ventures as an anchor investor. Together with Banc and our other investors, we'll continue to work toward helping entrepreneurs drive the innovation that is transforming the business landscape."

About Hawke Ventures

Hawke Ventures is an early-stage venture fund that invests $50k-$2M in consumer companies and technology that powers consumer companies. We focus on growing US-based companies earning $20K-$100K in monthly revenue, are in the pre-seed or seed stage and have gained quantifiable traction in their market. Hawke Ventures co-invests alongside prominent angel and venture capital lead investors.

www.hawkeventures.com

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company with $9.4 billion in assets at December 31, 2021 and one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank has 37 offices including 32 full-service branches located throughout Southern California. Through our dedicated professionals, we provide customized and innovative banking and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout California. We help to improve the communities where we live and work, by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support and affordable housing. With a commitment to service and to building enduring relationships, we provide a higher standard of banking. We look forward to helping you achieve your goals. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com .

About Hawke Media

Established on the idea that every modern business needs a CMO-level expert to lead marketing efforts, Hawke Media specializes in custom, data-driven, performance-focused solutions to help launch, scale, and invigorate businesses of all sizes, industries, and revenue models. Founded in 2014 by Erik Huberman and Tony Delmercado, Hawke Media is one of the nation's fastest-growing marketing consultancies and, while headquartered in beautiful Los Angeles, now has employees in 28 different states and counting. Its mission is to bring top-tier marketing to all brands because they deserve it. Acting as a full-service outsourced CMO, Hawke offers a wide array of digital marketing services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis.

www.hawkemedia.com

