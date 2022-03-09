MOBIA and Camvio Announce Strategic Partnership

MOBIA and Camvio to Bring Wireless Services to Rural Areas with Private LTE Networks

DENVER, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MOBIA and Camvio are excited to announce that they have entered into a strategic partnership that will allow the companies to offer a complete solution, combining powerful private LTE network services with next-generation billing solution to cable operators, wireless carriers, municipalities, and other businesses in rural and remote areas.

This new partnership leverages the respective strengths of MOBIA and Camvio to create a compelling offering for wireless service providers. MOBIA's private LTE networks and Camvio's billing API will allow service providers to streamline the process of bringing wireless services to new customers in rural areas.

With technology playing an increasingly important role for businesses, the demand for wireless connectivity in rural and remote areas is growing. Businesses such as cable operators, wireless service providers, municipalities, utilities, and rural industry recognize the need for secure broad range LTE connectivity. Solutions that offer secure LTE connectivity complete with an easily-integrated billing solution benefit these companies by reducing costs and shortening the time to implementation.

"MOBIA continues to identify innovative partnerships that enable us to better serve our customers on their path to digital transformation," said Jim Cannon, Vice President U.S. Operations at MOBIA. "This partnership with Camvio aligns us with a strong billing partner that will enable us to better serve our clients, offering them effective and efficient implementation of private LTE networks."

"We are ecstatic to officially announce a partnership with MOBIA. Collaboration between strong companies is key to the success of our industry. Working with a forward-thinking company like MOBIA will reinforce our core values as we symbiotically assist our clients in growth for decades to come," said Jennifer Logsdon, CEO & Co-Founder, Camvio.

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA is a leading expert in digital transformation and innovative enterprise technology systems. With hundreds of customers across North America, MOBIA partners with organizations of all sizes, across all verticals to transform the way they work. With a focus on people, processes, technology, and culture, MOBIA helps businesses reach their full potential. MOBIA is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and Canada's Top Growing Companies. To learn more, visit Mobia.io

ABOUT CAMVIO

Camvio is a next-generation billing solution designed to support enterprises in the communications space by delivering an intuitive platform coupled with proactive analytics. With a focus on simplicity, Camvio offers a powerful software platform that's painless and cost-effective to implement. Enabling growth, Camvio's billing solutions solve problems and produce revenue. To learn more, visit camv.io.

