Trisha Malone Joins WNC's Board of Advisors

IRVINE, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC, a leading provider of investment, asset management and development services for the affordable housing industry, announced today that Trisha Malone, CPA, a 25-year veteran of the affordable housing real estate industry, has joined WNC's board of advisors.

WNC Logo (PRNewsfoto/WNC) (PRNewswire)

"Trisha's experience and knowledge in multifamily development and affordable housing will be invaluable as a member of WNC's board of advisors while we continue to champion the imperative need to expand and preserve the stock of affordable housing in the United States," said Will Cooper Jr., president and chief executive officer of WNC.

Malone is president and chief investment officer at Anton Development Company, a developer, builder, owner and operator of market rate and affordable housing. She provides strategy and vision to the company, and leads operations, including investments in ground-up apartment developments, capital formation, affordable housing, asset management and dispositions. Malone, who has been with Anton Development Company since 2000, co-chairs its executive committee. She began her career in public accounting, where she acquired experience in the tax and audit industries, focusing on real estate and non-profit clients.

Malone earned her bachelor's degree in accounting from California State University, Sacramento. She earned her California certified public accountant license and is a member the Urban Land Institute Multifamily Silver Council.

About WNC

WNC, founded in 1971 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is a national investor in affordable housing and community development initiatives. The firm has acquired approximately $13.9 billion of assets totaling in excess of 1,600 properties in 48 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. WNC's investor base exceeds 19,500 institutional and retail clients, including Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks, and insurance companies. Additional information is available at www.wncinc.com.

Contact

Julie Leber

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1391

julie@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WNC