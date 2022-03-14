Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Max Schultz as Dual General Manager of the Hyatt House and the Hyatt Place Chicago/Naperville/Warrenville

COVINGTON, Ky. , March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Max Schultz has been appointed the dual general manager of the Hyatt House and the Hyatt Place Chicago/Naperville/Warrenville. Mr. Schultz brings over 15 years of hospitality experience to his new role as general manager having previously served as the operations manager of the Hyatt Place Chicago O'Hare Airport.

Newly Appointed Dual General Manager, Max Schultz! (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Schultz to the team" said Jennifer Porter, Chief Operating Officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "Max's experience, proven track record, and leadership will add tremendous value for both hotels, guests, and associates. As general manager, Schultz is responsible for overseeing and executing both hotel operations, including staff management, guest satisfaction, and community relations.

Prior to joining the Hyatt House and Hyatt Place, Schultz served in various leadership positions with the Hyatt Place Hoffman Estates, the Hyatt Place Chicago/Lombard/Oakbrook, the Comfort Inn in Joliet, and the Holiday Inn and Suites in Bolingbrook. Schultz holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality Management from Roosevelt University.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact

Barbara E. Willen

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

bwillen@commonwealthhotels.com

859.392-2254

(PRNewsFoto/Commonwealth Hotels LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.