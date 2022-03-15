Westmount Accelerates Expansion Plans in Orange County With Trio of New Hires

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westmount Asset Management ("Westmount"), a Los Angeles-based, independent wealth management firm with more than $4.8 billion in assets under management, is accelerating its expansion into Orange County with the hire of three professionals to support clients more directly in the region. Senior Advisor Phil Hagopian, AWMA®, and Financial Planner Tim Lonergan, CFP®, both joined the firm in 2021, following the hire of Senior Advisor Jeff Halbert in 2020.

Phil Hagopian, Senior Advisor (PRNewswire)

Halbert and Hagopian will focus on cultivating new and existing relationships; Lonergan will advise clients on tax and estate planning matters.

"A number of our clients already call Orange County 'home', and it remains an important area of focus for our firm's future growth," said Westmount President Mike Amash. "Jeff, Phil, and Tim will play a crucial role there as we continue to strengthen our footprint in the region. They are experienced, personable advisors who are passionate about designing cutting-edge solutions for our clients. We are delighted to welcome them to our firm."

Halbert and Hagopian work in tandem with other members of the firm's advisory team to manage client relationships, advise on investment strategy, review portfolio allocations and performance, and create and review financial plans. They are also responsible for fostering new client relationships across Orange County, where Westmount maintains a satellite office in Newport Beach.

Halbert studied economics at Rollins College in Orlando, Fla., where he also completed his MBA in finance and management. He then joined Raymond James as a financial advisor and later relocated to Laguna Beach to serve as vice president at Telos Capital Management before joining Westmount.

Hagopian has spent more than a decade working for large investment companies as a consultant to financial advisors. Most recently, he was a vice president and wealth advisor at Lido Advisors. Hagopian earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in finance from Northeastern University and holds the Accredited Wealth Management AdvisorSM designation from the College of Financial Planning®.

As a Financial Planner, Lonergan helps clients understand the various qualitative and quantitative aspects of the financial planning process and advises on a broad range of topics including taxes, estate planning, college savings, and charitable giving.

Lonergan launched his wealth management career as an associate with Boston Private Wealth. Most recently, he advised high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients at Morgan Stanley, providing support in the areas of portfolio management, financial planning, research, and trading. Lonergan earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of New Hampshire.

About Westmount

Founded in 1990, Westmount is a leading independent investment advisory firm based in Los Angeles, managing more than $4.8 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, 2021. Westmount seeks to bring clarity and purpose to clients' financial lives by providing objective, independent investment advice complemented by sophisticated financial planning. To learn more, visit www.westmount.com.

Jeff Halbert, Senior Advisor (PRNewswire)

Westmount Asset Management (PRNewsfoto/Westmount Asset Management) (PRNewswire)

Tim Lonergan, Financial Planner (PRNewswire)

