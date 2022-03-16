Batteries Plus Names Jon Sica Chief Business Officer While Powering Up for Strategic Growth

Nation's Largest and Fastest Growing Omni-Channel Retailer Enhances Leadership Team to Drive Franchises Success, Brand Growth

HARTLAND, Wis., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and repair franchise, is already hitting the ground running in 2022 with the advancement of their executive team. The omni-channel retail franchise just announced the promotion of Jon Sica to Chief Business Officer among other key additions to the franchise development team. As the 34-year-old specialty retail brand – which operates over 700 locations nationwide – continues on its path of nationwide expansion, Sica and the franchise development team will be instrumental in driving franchisee success and profitability while leading business growth.

Sica started his professional career by writing Cabela's catalogs but quickly blazed a trail towards executive level titles by mixing the art and science of business to find success across big box, QSR and franchise companies. He joined the Batteries Plus team in April 2019 as the Chief Strategy Officer, where he was tasked with driving expansion for the nation's largest and fastest-growing omni-channel retail franchise. Sica spent three years focused on not just defining successful strategies but connecting them to people and executing in a way that delivers consistent, predictable results while building business value. Sica climbs the leadership ladder from his previous position of Chief Strategy and Development Officer, and the promotion comes on the heels of a tremendously successful 2021 which brought 88 signings, 23 openings, the brands first foray into refranchising, and multiple acquisitions across the country. With his new title, Sica assumes the leadership of the brand's strategic Information Technology efforts and will integrate its Project Management Office (PMO) and strategy teams to align the brand's roadmap to its ongoing mission as a technology-forward franchisor.

"For the last three years, Jon has proven to be a tremendous asset to the Batteries Plus team not only at the corporate level, but to our entire franchise network across the country," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "We are confident that Jon's extensive experience and expertise in driving brand growth will play an essential role in Batteries Plus' continued success and we look forward to watching him grow in his new role."

In addition to Sica's promotion, the franchise development team has brought in Scott Buchalter as the Director of Franchise Relations. As Director of Franchise Relations, Buchalter will be responsible for the ongoing development of the relationship between the corporate leadership team and franchisees and will also oversee all franchisee-focused events, franchise administration, and brand compliance. Based in New York, Scott has over 20 years of franchise relations experience with the Wyndham hotel franchise. He is skilled in brand management, franchise development, owner engagement, franchisee retention, franchise administration, property on-boarding, and franchise operations.

Sica's promotion comes on the heels of his 2021 award from Retail TouchPoints and design:retail in which he was named as one of the top 40 professionals in the retail industry under the age of 40.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

