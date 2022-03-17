CedCommerce bags Google Premier Partnership yet again in 2022

SHERIDAN, Wyo., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHERIDAN, Wyoming based CedCommerce, a leading multichannel eCommerce solution provider bags the Premier Partnership status yet again in 2022.

Google recognizes achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the new Google Partners program . CedCommerce is an eCommerce solutions provider that specializes in multichannel integration and search marketing services . They help merchants to sell and promote their products over 40+ marketplaces including Amazon, eBay, Walmart , Etsy, Shopee, etc. CedCommerce is equally active in mobile marketing solutions as it aims to connect business with their prospects at all levels.





The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, through advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits .

"Congratulations to our Premier Partner for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the USA. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online."

- Says Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing

It is a momentous achievement for CedCommerce, as only 3% of Google partners can bag the prestigious badge of "Premier Partners." and CedCommerce has earned it for the second time.

"We are delighted to be certified as Google Premier Partner yet again. Congratulations to our team and our customers who made this possible with their constant effort. With the help of this opportunity, we are thrilled to help businesses and entrepreneurs expand their visibility in the online world by providing them necessary resources and knowledge." - Says Abhishek Jaiswal , Director & Co-founder, CedCommerce.



About CedCommerce

CedCommerce is a leading eCommerce solution provider committed to connecting and optimizing global commerce by maximizing merchants' sales and presence by simplifying and automating their multichannel selling processes.

Having served over 30,000 merchants globally, CedCommerce helps them build their marketplace from scratch and caters to website owners by improving their website's ranking through expert digital marketing services.

