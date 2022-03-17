Celebrating 15 Years, AdvoLogix Announces a Comprehensive Rebrand, Elevates Focus On Technological Innovation And Product Expansion

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvoLogix®, a leading provider of cloud-based legal matter management solutions for Law Firms, Legal Departments and Government Agencies, recently announced the business's rebrand and product expansion. The comprehensive initiative elevates the focus on customized cloud-based solutions and includes a new logo, new products and a new website.

AdvoLogix Logo (PRNewsfoto/AdvoLogix) (PRNewswire)

The AdvoLogix brand has undergone a significant transformation. The new visual and rebranded identity pays tribute to 15 years of trust and exceeding customers' expectations that the original mark stands for, while simultaneously moving the brand forward.

"While this is a significant change, our core beliefs haven't changed, they have simply evolved. We're here to help businesses Aspire, Empower, and Achieve their greatest potential. Over the last 8 months, we have worked diligently to create a new image and branding that accurately depicts who we are after 15 years in business as a leader in the world of Legal Technology." Jonathan Reed, CEO of AdvoLogix.

Providing a user-friendly cloud-based platform, combined with turn-key client support services, AdvoLogix meets Legal Technology needs in an easy-to-use way for businesses of all sizes. AdvoLogix will continue to develop its multi-functional platform, helping organizations grow, and staying ahead of industry trends. With the extensive rebranding efforts, the company will continue to offer the digital matter management tools and expertise its users expect, while investing further in emerging technologies and continued industry leading support for clients.

The new branding further enables the company to stand out, not only within the expansive cloud-based technology industry, but also within the ever-growing legal operations technology ecosystem. Companies and business owners will enjoy the ease-of-use of the AdvoLogix sophisticated technology, along with the human touch that is delivered through superior customer service

About AdvoLogix®

Founded in 2006, AdvoLogix is a leading law practice and legal matter management solution that helps law firms, general counsel and state and local governments automate processes and simplify legal matter management. The AdvoLogix cloud-based enterprise solution centralizes matter management, conforms to unique workflows and practice standards, and provides industry-leading security and reliability. AdvoLogix offers comprehensive configuration and integration with thousands of add-on applications to extend the solution to meet specific business needs. For more information, visit www.advologix.com and follow AdvoLogix on Twitter @AdvoLogix.

