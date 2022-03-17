PlantFuel Partners with Muscle Foods USA for Nationwide Specialized Retail Distribution

Plant-based wellness brand PlantFuel partners with distributor Muscle Foods USA reaching more than 6,000 stores across North America

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE:FUEL) (OTC:PLFLF) (FSE:BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") the scientifically focused plant-based wellness company is pleased to announce its partnership with Muscle Foods USA, a leading multi-line sports nutrition and health products distributor in North America.

PlantFuel (PRNewswire)

Muscle Foods USA (Muscle Foods) is a wholesale distributor of health & wellness, sports nutrition, lifestyle, and fitness products to specialized retailers throughout North America. With distribution to more than 6,000 stores, Muscle Foods works with a network of retailers that include grocery stores, grocery chains, all areas of the military, and fitness facilities such as gyms. The multi-line distributor has a proven track record of growing brands and increasing sales for some of the most well-known consumer packaged goods and beverage companies.

Developed by athletes, formulated by doctors, and clinically proven for optimal performance, PlantFuel is a premium plant-based health and wellness company founded by former NFL player and serial entrepreneur Brad Pyatt. This specialty retail distribution partnership with Muscle Foods will position PlantFuel in front of thousands of stores throughout North America, furthering growing the business through grocery, military, and gyms.

"Partnering with an established distributor like Muscle Foods will help us strategically build out and grow our specialty retail sales business across the US," says Brad Pyatt, PlantFuel CEO.

"PlantFuel is leading the way in creating the future of sports nutrition, and so we're excited to see how far we can take them," says Joseph Mies, Muscle Foods USA General Manager.

This partnership with Muscle Foods USA to manage specialty retail distribution is yet another step towards the strategic growth plan for PlantFuel encompassing a strong mix of ecommerce and brick-and-mortar business. This announcement comes off the recent news of PlantFuel's strong Amazon business growth, and the announcement of its partnership with Coupang, one of the largest ecommerce retailers in East Asia.

About Muscle Foods USA

Muscle Foods USA is a nationwide wholesale distributor of sports nutrition and health products to the retail trade. With 6 facilities throughout the US including administration, warehousing and fulfillment services, Muscle Foods USA is centered on six business solutions: education, supply chain, category management, sales and marketing. Visit www.musclefoodusa.com to learn more.

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life Inc (also known as PlantFuel) is a scientifically focused, plant-based wellness company managed by successful entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. https://plantfuellife.com/

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Contact:

1-877-312-8900

ir@plantfuel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PlantFuel Life Inc.