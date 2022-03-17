QTS Signs Agreement with Georgia Power That Adds Nearly 350 Megawatts of New Renewable Energy to the Power Grid in Atlanta

QTS Signs Agreement with Georgia Power That Adds Nearly 350 Megawatts of New Renewable Energy to the Power Grid in Atlanta

Approximately 90% of power delivered to QTS' current aggregate data center footprint will be supported by renewable energy sources

ATLANTA, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions and EPA Green Power Partner, today announced it has signed a definitive 20-year agreement with Georgia Power subscribing to nearly 350 megawatts of new renewable energy that is being added to the power grid supporting its Atlanta-Metro and Suwanee Georgia data center campuses.

QTS Logo. (PRNewsFoto/QTS) (PRNewswire)

The agreement is part of Georgia Power's Customer Renewable Supply Procurement (CRSP) tariff. Through CRSP, energy from up to 1,000 megawatts of renewable resources will be available for subscription by new and existing commercial and industrial customers. This renewable energy will be generated directly from new solar facilities located in Georgia, and helps customers like QTS and other large companies meet their sustainability goals.

QTS will purchase the renewable energy at a fixed rate that ensures QTS will continue to offer its customers among the lowest power costs in the Atlanta market.

"Georgia Power is pleased to provide QTS, the largest customer participating in the CRSP program to date, access to low cost renewable energy as part of our diverse energy mix," said Wilson Mallard, Director of Renewable Development at Georgia Power. "Working with the Georgia PSC to develop and approve offerings, we are focused on growing cost-effective renewable energy options for all customers."

Factoring in the signed agreement with Georgia Power, which takes effect in 2024, approximately 90% of total power delivered to QTS' current data center footprint will be procured from renewable energy sources, with additional initiatives underway to reach 100% across the entire QTS footprint by 2025. QTS' innovative renewable power procurement strategy prioritizes initiatives that create and add net new renewable energy to the power grid, a key initiative sponsored by QTS' CEO, Chad Williams.

"Georgia Power has been a trusted energy provider to QTS since we opened our first data center in Atlanta in 2005," said Travis Wright, Vice President, Energy and Sustainability, QTS. "As the data center market leader in Atlanta, we have worked closely with Georgia Power to expand the availability of renewable energy sources through innovative programs like CRSP. This new agreement represents an important milestone as part of QTS' documented commitment to procure 100% of our power from renewable energy sources by 2025."

Greg Blank and Rob Harper, Senior Managing Directors at Blackstone, said "Blackstone is fully committed to helping companies build a stronger, greener economy. This agreement is aligned with our ambition to reduce carbon emissions at all of our investments, and we are proud that our partnership with QTS is supporting the transition to a cleaner energy future."

To see all of the QTS, environmental, sustainability and governance initiatives, please check out QTS' 2020 ESG Report here.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 9 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS is a Blackstone portfolio company. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $881 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Carter B. Cromley

(703) 861-7245

carter.cromley@qtsdatacenters.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.