SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TaskUs, Inc. - TASK

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TaskUs, Inc. ("TaskUs" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TASK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether TaskUs and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 20, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management ("Spruce Point") published a report on TaskUs. Citing "a forensic financial and accounting review," the Spruce Point report described TaskUs as having "a pattern of exaggerated and inflated business claims, including revenue, and . . . covering-up financial strain with reduced disclosures, cherry-picked market data, and non-standard key performance metrics."

On this news, TaskUs's stock fell $5.46 per share, or nearly 15.34%, to close at $30.13 per share on January 20, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

