Smarsh Named A Top Player In The Radicati Group's 2022 Information Archiving Market Quadrant Report

Company singled out for having the highest level of functionality and best strategic vision among its competitor peer group within the market

PORTLAND, Ore., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh®, the industry leader in enabling organizations to easily manage risk and uncover the value within their communications data, announced today that The Radicati Group has named the company a Top Player in its 2022 Information Archiving Market Quadrant Report.

The Radicati Group report ranks top industry vendors based on a quadrant system: Top Players, Trail Blazers, Specialists and Mature Players. Smarsh placed highest (level of functionality) and furthest to the right (best strategic vision) within the quadrant. Overall, it was the 12th consecutive year Smarsh was named a Top Player in the report.

"We're delighted by the Radicati Group's findings and honored to be named as the Top Player in its most recent report," said Brian Cramer, CEO of Smarsh. "As businesses across the globe continue to embrace hybrid work models, the need to capture communications data and archive it is sure to evolve even further in the years to come. Customers can take comfort in the fact that Smarsh can help protect their reputations and meet regulatory responsibilities using our innovative, future-proof, data-rich solutions."

The acquisition of Digital Safe and the integration of Digital Reasoning artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities into the Smarsh portfolio were cited as the main drivers behind the unmatched performance in the report.

This is the latest in a growing number of industry recognitions for Smarsh. The company has recently been included in many high-profile lists spotlighting top industry performers, including the RegTech100, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, the WealthTech 100, the Inc. 5000, and as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving.

"Smarsh is clearly one of the leaders in the Information Archiving market," said Sara Radicati, the President & CEO of the Radicati Group. "The company's ability to provide archiving support for a broad range of content and to partner with firms of all sizes are key differentiators."

Smarsh offers digital communications retention and oversight solutions for regulated organizations of all sizes, ranging from U.S. state and local agencies to insurance companies to small financial firms and 9 of the 10 largest banks in the world. Customers can leverage Smarsh intelligent solutions for compliance, supervision, surveillance, and e-discovery, among other use cases, and analyze all their communications data so they can spot regulatory and reputational risks sooner.

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in more than 80 digital communications channels. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com.

About The Radicati Group, Inc.

The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, social media, instant messaging, information archiving, regulatory compliance, mobile, web services, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.

The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.

