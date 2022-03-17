VerifyMe to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), providing brand owners with authentication, supply chain monitoring and data rich consumer engagement features using unique smartphone readable codes on their products, announced today that they will be presenting at the Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET.

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, and roundtable discussions with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

This conference will be live on M-Vest and our pre-recorded presentation will be available over the three days of the conference. To attend, listen to our presentation and schedule a Q&A session with our management team just sign up to become an M-Vest member at the link below.

Event: 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

Date: March 28-30, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM ET

The presentation slides will be available on the Investors section of the company's website after the conference.

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME ), is a technology solutions provider specializing in products to connect brands with consumers. VerifyMe technologies give brand owners the ability to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. VerifyMe technologies also provide brand protection and supply chain functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com .

