WURL PARTNERS WITH SCREENHITS TV TO DELIVER FAST CHANNELS

Launch Begins in the U.S., UK, Germany and Latin America as part of ScreenHits TV's Global Expansion

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- March 17, 2022 – Wurl, the world leader in powering streaming TV, is partnering with ScreenHits TV, a leading global aggregator platform allowing consumers to access all of their VOD and OTT subscriptions in one place, for the global distribution and monetization of FAST channels.

Wurl partners with ScreenHits to power the future of TV. (PRNewswire)

ScreenHits TV is partnering with Wurl to deliver and monetize FAST channels in ScreenHits TV's current territories (United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina), as well as several new territories later this year as part of its rapid international expansion efforts across Europe, Latin and North America, the Indian sub-continent and Africa. These channels will be distributed on the ScreenHits TV app available across several platforms including on Fire TV, iOS and Android TV now being rolled out across leading smart TV brands to make the best entertainment and news streaming content available on one screen.

The announcement was made jointly today by Rose Hulse, Founder and CEO, ScreenHits TV, and Craig Heiting, SVP, Worldwide Business Development at Wurl.

"This is an exciting opportunity to join forces with ScreenHits TV, one of the most innovative streaming apps available," said Heiting. "The ability to provide ScreenHits TV's FAST channels to a global audience is helping millions more viewers easily access the very best of streaming content."

"With Wurl's reach to 300 million-plus connected TVs worldwide across 50 countries, ScreenHits TV will have access to a selection of premium channels for our live feed that we can partner with as we grow in new territories," said Hulse. "This will help us to further our goal of continually reaching new viewers and growing revenue for our leading streaming and content partners."

About ScreenHits TV

ScreenHits TV (SHTV), based in London, is a curated streaming aggregator providing the leading global and local streamers to a rapidly growing number of territories around the world, including the U.S., UK, Germany, Latin and North America, the Indian sub-continent and Africa.

Currently available via a newly enhanced desktop platform and iOS app on the Apple Store and Amazon Fire TV Stick, SHTV is now rolling out an app across territories on Android mobile phones. It will also soon be offered on Metz, Google Chromecast and other leading connected TV manufacturers, as well as new platforms.

Officially launched in spring 2021 by ScreenHits TV Founder-CEO Rose Hulse following a year of beta testing, the SHTV platform is designed to make life easier by allowing users to find on-demand content and live linear channels from their favorite streamers for a low monthly fee – and all grouped together on one easy-to-navigate screen. The platform provides users with ability to share recommendations and viewing habits with friends from their own network of social media channels, while offering a "Watch Together" function; cash-back discounts of more than 25% on subscription packages; and a child protection PIN that parents can put on their accounts to guard against any content that is not kid friendly.

The pure desktop version ( www.screenhits.tv) comes without a monthly fee, allowing viewers to organize their streaming services and view a customized TV guide, as well as global and local TV channels.

About Wurl

Wurl, the world leader in powering streaming TV, interconnects over 1200 streaming channels from the world's top content companies with the leading streaming distribution services in over 50 countries. The Wurl Network platform helps leading studios such as A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Bloomberg, BBC Studios, CNNi, Reuters and Sony Studios, deliver programming to the biggest streaming platforms, including Amazon IMDb TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, LG, Rakuten, and VIZIO, while maximizing monetization. Reaching over 300 million connected TVs around the globe, Wurl makes it effortless for content companies to build and track global distribution for branded linear channels, live events, and on-demand programming to manage and monetize their ad inventory. The company also recently announced its new performance marketing service, Wurl Perform, which is designed to reduce churn, acquire new viewers and increase return on ad spend. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

For more information about Wurl, please visit wurl.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

