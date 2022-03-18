Bladex Announces the Successful Closing of a new 3-Year Global Syndicated Loan

PANAMA CITY, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. ("Bladex", or "the Bank", NYSE: BLX) announced today the closing of a US$300 million three-year global syndicated loan. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. acted as Joint Lead Arrangers and Book-runners. The list of arrangers and participants comprised financial institutions from Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Austria, Colombia, India, and China.

Mr. Eduardo Vivone, Bladex's Executive Vice President, Treasury and Capital Markets, commented: "We are very pleased to announce the largest syndicated facility ever closed by Bladex. This transaction further reinforces Bladex's widely diversified funding base and is a clear demonstration of our Bank's strong franchise in the global financial markets".

Mr. Jorge Salas, Bladex's Chief Executive Officer added "We are very satisfied with the success of this facility, which met a very robust investor demand in a volatile market environment. Bladex will deploy these funds to continue fostering trade and growth in our member countries. We would like to compliment Wells Fargo and SMBC, for the successful completion of this new syndicated loan and express our appreciation to all participating banks, for their valued support to Bladex and the Latin American and Caribbean Region."

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade finance and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks, state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin America and Caribbean countries, commercial banks and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

