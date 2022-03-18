InventHelp Inventor Develops New Maternity/Breastfeeding Dress(TRO-464)

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fashionable and functional article of maternity wear that would be discreet and not garner a great deal of attention," said an inventor, from Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the 3 IN 1 MATERNITY DRESS. My design could be worn to work, church and other social engagements or celebrations."

The invention provides a dress that may be worn during a pregnancy or while breastfeeding and afterwards as a regular wardrobe garment. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional garments. As a result, it enhances style and it provides added comfort, convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a versatile, fashionable and discreet design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for prenatal and postpartum women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-464, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com..

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp