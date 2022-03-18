InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe and Secure Mailbox(SKC-715)

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to protect mail items and parcel deliveries from theft," said an inventor, from Spanish Springs, Nev., "so I invented the DIGITAL MAILBOX. My design also ensures that deliveries are protected against inclement weather like rain and snow."

The invention provides a safe and secure mailbox for residential mail deliveries and helps to improve the overall appearance of your residence. In doing so, it helps to prevent the theft of mail and delivered items. It also prevents weather-related damage. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it could add to existing home security. The invention features a durable, sleek and visually-pleasing design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and apartment/condo complexes, suburban neighborhoods, home owners association, housing developments, commercial developers, reality companies, etc.. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SKC-715, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp