Will China Continue to Lead the World in Box Office Revenue in 2022?

BEIJING, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2022, following the release of several Hollywood blockbusters, the global movie box office witnessed yet another boom since the end of last year, with the North American market already rebounding to multiple times the level of the same period last year. Surveys show that the European and American markets are on track to recover to 70% of their pre-pandemic levels this year.

At the same time, China's film box office remains firmly in the top position, having ranked first worldwide for two consecutive years. Due to its continued superior performance amid the pandemic, the Chinese market has received a great amount of attention from filmmakers around the world. In addition, a growing number of Chinese-language films are moving beyond the borders of their home market and benefiting from commercial opportunities on the international stage. On 25th March, Chinese anthology film My Country, My Parents, which has received positive feedback from moviegoers and been a major revenue generator in mainland China, is scheduled to be re-released in North America, Australia and New Zealand, and to make its debut in Europe.

CMC Pictures, the overseas distributor of My Country, My Parents, has a global distribution and marketing network covering 5 continents, 103 countries and 281 cities, making it the largest distribution platform for Chinese language films outside of the home market. CMC Pictures said in an announcement that it will continue to help China's important filmmakers establish a global footprint, adding that, wherever there is a Chinese community, CMC Pictures will be there as well.

