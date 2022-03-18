Wire 3 Expanding 10 Gigabit Internet Service To Ormond Beach

Already under construction in New Smyrna Beach, Wire 3 is quickly expanding to additional markets throughout Central Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wire 3 Holdings, Inc., ("Wire 3") an all-fiber, 10 Gigabit Internet service provider, announced today that they are expanding service into northern Volusia county in the greater Ormond Beach area.

"Our mission is to move as quickly as possible to provide the residents of Volusia and Brevard counties with the speed, reliability, and service they deserve from an Internet Service Provider (ISP). With construction already underway in New Smyrna Beach, we're excited to quickly continue our expansion into Central Florida," said Jai Ramachandran, chief executive officer of Wire 3.

Offering symmetrical data speeds up to 10 Gbps with Wi-Fi equipment included and no contract required, Wire 3 is uniquely designed to serve full-time community members as well as part-time "Snow Bird" residents.

"When it comes to internet service, residents throughout Volusia and Brevard counties have unique needs. It's about time someone paid attention to them," said Jason Schreiber, chief technology officer of Wire 3. "From families with gamers, to people teleconferencing from home offices, to retirees and residents who may be splitting time between locations, we have a solution that works for everyone."

The Wire 3 "Snow Bird" service allows part time residents to keep their free Wi-Fi equipment connected in their home and manage the service themselves, only paying for the service as needed.

"For Wire 3, this is a unique partnership with these communities. From the dedicated, local customer service to the thoughtful approach we take to custom installation and setup, everything we do is in service of our customers. They deserve a better experience, and that is exactly what we're aiming to provide," said Jai Ramachandran, chief executive officer of Wire 3.

Wire 3 is rewarding their early adopters with a special offer that provides customers with their 10 Gbps service for $60 a month for two years. Customers can also receive a free month of service for every customer they refer to Wire 3.

Prospective customers can pre-register on the Wire 3 check availability form to be alerted when construction begins in the area and lock in early adopter pricing.

About Wire 3

Wire 3 is dedicated to delivering fast, high bandwidth data services to their customers. Using fiber optic technology to ensure the fastest, most reliable internet connection possible, Wire 3 offers bandwidth options designed to provide customers with the flexibility and high-speed internet access they need, at an affordable price.

