C2X Announces Public Listing of Token on FTX and Huobi

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaMagnet Ltd., operator of the universal blockchain gaming platform built on the Terra blockchain, C2X ("the Platform"), today announced that the Platform's governance token, $CTX (C2X), has publicly listed on FTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and Huobi, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges. In addition to the public listing, C2X also disclosed that they have recently launched C2X Station, a digital wallet native to the Platform that will allow developers and users to take full advantage of C2X's services in a transparent and secure manner. C2X provides an end-to-end solution for blockchain games including token economics, NFT marketplaces and wallets.

C2X held its IEO on Friday, March 18, 2022, and recently announced a $25 million initial private round raise, featuring investors from both the traditional and decentralized finance space. Each participant has established themselves as avid supporters of digital assets by leading ventures in their respective industries, such as gaming, crypto, defi, blockchain and entertainment.

Paul Kim, Director of MetaMagnet Ltd., commented on today's news, "C2X listing on leading crypto exchanges like FTX and Huobi is a monumental achievement for the organization. Our platform is at the forefront of web3 gaming, and through partnering with global exchanges we are opening up our ecosystem to a greater audience in the digital asset landscape, thus providing access to our platform to a significantly larger audience. With the recent private round, public listing and the launch of the C2X Station digital wallet, we are taking another large step to create a premium web3 gaming experience for developers and users around the world."

The Platform also launched C2X Station, a digital asset wallet where users can securely hold the C2X token, which will serve as the hub of the Platform. C2X Station is a digital wallet equipped with 'digital asset management' and 'swap capabilities' that allows users to manage their C2X token holdings, reinforce the operations of the NFT marketplace, and easily swap tokens in between the multitude of blockchain games built on C2X. The wallet will also play a key role in the C2X ecosystem as new features, such as 'Voting', 'NFT Management' and 'InGame Converter', are added to the Platform's industry-leading capabilities. C2X Station is available to download through Google Play and Google Chrome Extension, and will also be available via Apple App Store.

About C2X

C2X was developed with the purpose of establishing a standard for the blockchain game industry that will continuously advance in the future. Developed by Com2uS Group with Terraform Labs and Hashed as advisors, C2X platform is built on the Terra blockchain and provides an end-to-end solution for blockchain games including token economics, NFT marketplaces and Wallet. The platform's highly scalable design allows users to easily manage all digital assets that are linked to the platform, and its governance token publicizes all service decisions and operations of the games built on the ecosystem. It is an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where all users and creators are privileged on the basis of a high standard of stability, fairness and transparency, and thus intended to present a sound direction for current blockchain gaming platforms.

To learn more about C2X, visit: https://c2x.world/

About MetaMagnet Ltd.

MetaMagnet Ltd. operates C2X, an open blockchain gaming platform that provides an end-to-end solution for blockchain games including token economics, NFT marketplace, and wallet. MetaMagnet is focused on expanding the C2X platform and its ecosystem around the globe and on leading the revolution of web3 gaming experience for both creators and users.

