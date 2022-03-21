Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Year-End Earnings

Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago

NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced audited results for the year 2021 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Years Ended December 31


2021

2020

Net sales

$33,974,558

$27,590,653

Income before income taxes

1,414,472

65,450

Net income

1,113,472

50,450

Net income per common share

1.15

.05

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

