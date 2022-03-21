Cortes Campers Expands into Canada with an Initial Purchase Order of $2.8 million from a Canadian Distributor

EUCLID, Ohio, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) is pleased to announce Cortes Campers, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary, received a Purchase Order for $2,887,500 USD from Pik-A-Dilly RV Centre, its Canadian distributor.

Every Cortes Camper is precision-engineered using high-performance composites molded fiberglass. Our fiberglass layers are bonded to a core material, and the entire exterior is sealed tight in marine-grade gel coat, an advanced technology developed for high-performance offshore racing boats. (PRNewswire)

"We are ecstatic to announce we received an order for over $2.8 million from Pik-A-Dilly RV Centre in Manitoba, Canada. Pik-A-Dilly has the exclusive rights to purchase and sell the Cortes Campers product line in Canada, becoming our official master distributor for the country," said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of US Lighting Group. "Pik-A-Dilly's business strategy to dominate the Canadian RV marketplace with Cortes Campers RV travel trailers aligns with our goals, making this a great partnership."

"Market statistics show a significant increase in the RV market growth for people who are outdoor enthusiasts. Our Cortes Campers are manufactured from 100% molded fiberglass and designed as a 4-season camper to handle all types of weather. Moreover, Canada and the U.S. are trending towards an eco-friendlier form of outdoor living, so Cortes Campers is the perfect solution because we offer the convenience of home, while on the road," concluded Mr. Corpora.

Pik-A-Dilly RV Centre celebrates its 60th Diamond anniversary this year founded in 1962 by an entrepreneurial husband and wife team, Frank and Shirley Main. Their business grew and soon transitioned to their son Donald becoming a fixture in Western Manitoba, Canada. Today Pik-A-Dilly RV Centre is under 3rd generation leadership with Ryan Main, GM/owner, heading up the operations. Pik-A-Dilly can be found online at www.pikadilly.com.

Results for the RV Industry Association's survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments for 2021 ended with a record 600,240 wholesale shipments, a 39.5% increase over the 430,412 units shipped in 2020. Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended 2021 up 39.6% against 2020 with 544,028 wholesale shipments. This indicates the desirability of the RV industry segment Cortes Campers is pursuing.

The company has plans to expand its dealer program to sell its durable, lightweight camper to the rapidly growing RV market in Europe and South America."

About US Lighting Group, Inc.

US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) has three subsidiaries, Cortes Campers, LLC, a revolutionary manufacturer of state-of-the-art molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers, Fusion X Marine, LLC a boat manufacturer, and Futuro Houses, LLC a fiberglass house manufacturer. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio.

For additional information: uslightinggroup.com



About Cortes Campers, LLC

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary manufacturer of patents pending recreational vehicles utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter weight, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers.

For additional information: cortescampers.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, including but not limited to reference to orders, sales goals, expansion, design effects, and growth of the industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461

andrew@barwicki.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE US Lighting Group