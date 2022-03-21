Gemstones.com Brings Color to Life with Gem Education & Vast Color Gemstone Assortment

Discover the fascinating world of gemstones with this online destination for "all things gemstones"

KNOXVILLE, TN, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, gemstones.com, the leading online destination for gemstones, launched its first broadcast television show at noon EST on JTV's network of over 80 million U.S. households. Gem Discoveries by Gemstones.com will air initially on a weekly basis, immersing viewers in the beauty, history, science and lore of a vast array of fine gemstones – all available for purchase at JTV.com/gemstones and on the gemstones.com storefront at Jedora.com, its two authorized retail outlets.

Backed by industry experts with decades of experience, gemstones.com provides quality education and content to inspire individuals to explore the fascinating world of gemstones and aspires to be the world's leading source of information about color gemstones. Its information and content include online articles, an informational catalogue on over 400 gemstone species through its Gemopedia™, as well as photos, videos and in-depth overviews.

Inspiring, educating and entertaining, gemstones.com has adopted a multimedia approach that is relevant to jewelry lovers, gem experts and novice collectors.

"Gemstones.com offers budding enthusiasts as well as advanced professionals with innovative resources that break out of the industry mold," said Tim Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of JTV. "We believe that each stone possesses a rich story, and our expert gemologists' first-hand knowledge will help you discover the amazing world of gemstones. From locality information and treatment disclosures to high quality 360° visuals, we provide everything you need to unearth your own gem journey."

Its website, gemstones.com, is also a trusted authority for stunning gemstone treasures. Built on established relationships across the globe, gemstones.com has access to exclusive and highly sought-after gems as well as classic favorites. Featuring an unparalleled assortment of shapes, sizes and cuts in a kaleidoscope of colors, gemstones.com serves as the exclusive loose gemstone vendor for leading jewelry retailers such as Jedora and JTV.

"Here at Jedora, we understand that gemstones have been cherished since the beginning of time and captivate with their beauty, charm, rarity and mystique," said Lori Kluempke, Senior Vice President of Jedora. "We're dedicated to providing the very best in luxury jewelry and are excited to work with gemstones.com as an authorized retailer. Whether you're investing in an heirloom piece or want to add variety to your collection, Jedora.com has gemstones for every desire and occasion."

Not merely another website, gemstones.com intends to continue its programming on JTV for the foreseeable future. "We're thrilled to be back in the gemstones business in such a significant way with gemstones.com's vast offerings," said Tim Matthews, CEO of JTV. "JTV has a long history of proven leadership in the color gems business. Our collective expertise is unparalleled – with a worldwide network of gem dealers, direct connections with mines and markets, and state-of-the-art testing labs, as well as nearly 30 gemologists and experts on staff. We're proud that JTV is the one-stop, trusted authority for stunning gemstone treasures – from loose gemstones to mineral specimens, we have everything the gem enthusiast, novice collector and jewelry designer could want or need."

To purchase gemstones, visit the gemstones.com store on JTV.com and Jedora.com. For more information regarding gemstones.com, please visit gemstones.com and follow along on social with Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

ABOUT GEMSTONES.COM:

Gemstones.com is a leading authority on color gemstones, the trusted gemological resource for budding enthusiasts and advanced professionals alike. Birthed from a desire to create a reliable, one-stop destination for gem information and backed by industry experts with decades of experience, gemstones.com provides quality education and inspires individuals to explore the fascinating world of gemstones. With a multimedia approach that stimulates interest in gemstones among both experts and novice collectors, gemstones.com offers a vast assortment of engaging content, including a catalogue of over 400 gemstone species.

ABOUT JEDORA:

Jedora, a new jewelry, watches and loose gemstones marketplace, is owned by Multimedia Commerce Group Inc. (MCGI), a leading D2C company. Partnering with best-in-class brands by invitation only, Jedora enables consumers to explore and discover the world of both classic and innovative on-trend jewelry, watches, and loose gemstones from around the globe, right from the comfort of their homes. The new marketplace is vertically oriented, uniquely branded and technology-enabled, providing an easy way to both shop the full landscape of items and choices, or discover specific brands all with a click of a button. With customer experience at the center of the platform, Jedora will also provide educational jewelry information and easy navigation for consumers to discover and explore based on customized and individual buying habits. For more information, visit Jedora.com and Jedora's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat and TikTok.

ABOUT JTV:

JTV (Jewelry Television®) is the leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 27-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to 80 million U.S. households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. JTV.com is one of the largest jewelry e-commerce websites in the country according to Internet Retailer's Top 500 list for 2019. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Pinterest and LinkedIn.

