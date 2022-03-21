Kiavi Expands To Indiana and Kansas, Supporting Real Estate Investors To Revitalize Neighborhoods Across The Country

Expansion Targets Markets With Strong Growth And Aging Housing Stock

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiavi , a leading provider of financing to real estate investors (REIs) today announced that it is expanding its products to two new states: Indiana and Kansas. The company will now offer its bridge and rental loan products in these states, which have become strong markets for real estate investment.

"Kiavi is on a mission to improve lives through real estate. We are thrilled to support real estate investors and our customers in two more states, helping them rehabilitate neighborhoods in these markets," said Michael Bourque, CEO of Kiavi. "Both states have particularly strong rental markets, as 45% of all occupied homes in Indianapolis and 36% of all occupied homes in Overland Park are rental properties. With our technology platform, access to financing and ability to close quickly, I am confident REIs and our existing customers expanding their portfolio in these two states can make smarter decisions and unlock the true potential of their real estate investments."

Home values in Wichita saw an increase of 12.6% last year. Indianapolis is ranked as the fourth-best housing market positioned for growth in 2022, where home sales are expected to increase by nearly 15% while prices are projected to grow by 5.5%. Out-of-state investors are zeroing in on Indiana, as real estate property is relatively affordable and potential returns are higher.

Kiavi's bridge, or fix-and-flip, loans offer flexible, short-term financing for the purchase and rehab of investment properties. Rental loans from Kiavi offer long-term financing options for REIs to reap the benefits of property appreciation and rental income.

"Kiavi's entry into the Kansas and Indiana markets will be a major asset to real estate investors making an impact to communities through local home improvement projects. The level of operations and exposure Kiavi has are invaluable, giving investors a leg up as they expand their portfolio into new markets. Kiavi's role as both a lender and a strategic partner has been integral to help us scale our business nationally. We are excited about extending our relationship into Indiana with Kiavi's data and innovative technology to assist and fund our deals in multiple markets," said Adam Lambert, manager, Simple House Buyers. Lambert has been a Kiavi customer since 2017.

Robust capital, low rates and flexible financing solutions from Kiavi allow REIs to confidently maximize returns and focus on scaling their business.

About Kiavi

Kiavi uses the power of data and technology to bring lending for real estate investors into the digital age. Through Kiavi's digital platform, real estate investors are empowered to make smarter decisions, gain access to funding faster, and scale their business. Founded in 2013, Kiavi, formerly known as LendingHome, has grown to become one of the largest lenders to real estate investors in the United States. The company is committed to helping customers revitalize approximately $25 trillion worth of aged U.S. housing stock and provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans1 across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com , and follow us on Twitter . NMLS ID #1125207

1 We define aged housing stock as homes over 30 years old from the original construction date. U.S. Census Bureau, American Housing Survey, 2019.

