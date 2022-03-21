Navitas Announces World's First 20-Year Warranty for GaN ICs

Sets new standard for power semiconductors as GaN ICs enter Data Center, Solar and EV high-reliability markets

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits has announced a breakthrough 20-year limited warranty for its GaNFast technology – 10x longer than typical silicon, SiC or discrete GaN power semiconductors – and a critical accelerator for GaN's adoption in data center, solar and EV markets.

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits has announced a breakthrough 20-year limited warranty for its GaNFast technology – 10x longer than typical silicon, SiC or discrete GaN power semiconductors – and a critical accelerator for GaN’s adoption in data center, solar and EV markets. (PRNewswire)

Navitas is now able to offer a 20-year warranty for GaNFast power ICs.

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon chips. Navitas' proprietary GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power (FET) and GaN drive plus control, sensing and protection. The result is easy-to-use, high-speed, high-performance 'digital-in, power-out' building blocks that deliver up to 3x faster charging in half the size and weight, and with up to 40% energy savings compared with earlier silicon solutions.

The unprecedented 20-year limited warranty is founded on Navitas' holistic approach to product reliability through design, testing, characterization and certification. As the pioneer in GaN power ICs and a founding member of the industry's JEDEC JC-70.1 GaN standards committee, Navitas developed proprietary high-speed production and qualification testing to set new standards in GaN reliability.

"With over 40 million units shipped, 174 billion hours in the field and zero reported GaN-related field failures, plus 5.8 billion equivalent device hours testing, Navitas is now able to offer a 20-year warranty for GaNFast power ICs," said Anthony Schiro, Navitas' VP Quality and Sustainability. "As we describe in our sustainability report, each GaN IC saves 4 kg of CO 2 . So, the faster customers can adopt GaN, the better it will be for our environment. GaN could save up to 2.6 Gtons CO 2 per year by 2050."

Navitas is the industry-leader in fast and ultra-fast chargers for consumer mobile applications with customers including Samsung, Dell, Lenovo, Xiaomi, OPPO, LG and Motorola. With dedicated design centers for data center and EV, plus availability of high-power GaNFast power ICs, Navitas' high-volume production quality and commitment to long-term reliability accelerate the adoption of next-gen GaN technology.

"As leading-edge customers like Enphase (solar), Brusa (EV) and Compuware (data center) confirm GaN's technical and environmental benefits over legacy silicon chips, they are laser-focused on critical, long-term reliability," said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder of Navitas. "GaN power ICs have a 6x-lower FIT rate (failures in time) than silicon, and this 20-year limited warranty puts Navitas front and center in the next-generation semiconductor revolution."

The 20-year limited warranty applies to all packaged Navitas GaNFast power ICs in mass production. Terms and conditions apply.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, sensing and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 145 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 40 million units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact:

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

ir@navitassemi.com

Navitas logo (PRNewsfoto/Navitas Semiconductor) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Navitas Semiconductor