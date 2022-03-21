Ribbon and Continuant Strengthen Partnership by Enabling Cloud Migrations to Microsoft Teams Communications Solutions

Leading Microsoft Gold Partner leverages Ribbon's best-in-class Direct Routing solution to deliver Microsoft Phone System services to support growing hybrid work trend

PLANO, Texas and ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it has strengthened its longstanding partnership with Continuant, a leading managed services company, by enabling key vertical industries to seamlessly transition to cloud-based Microsoft Teams Phone System capabilities for complete communications services.

Continuant, a Microsoft Gold Partner and 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Calling and Meetings for Microsoft Teams, is leveraging Ribbon's industry-leading Microsoft Teams-certified Direct Routing solutions to deliver Microsoft Teams Phone System capabilities to large universities, manufacturing companies, and financial institutions across the globe. Ribbon's Microsoft Teams Direct Routing technology enables end-customers to securely connect external phone lines and use Teams as their office phone system.

"Continuant has been a very strategic partner for Ribbon, and with the unprecedented growth and popularity of Microsoft Teams, we are delighted to work closely with them to enable a dynamic communications experience that provides complete support for both full-time in office or hybrid work environments," said David Hogan, Vice President of Growth Segments for Ribbon. "Together, we are working with some of the most well-known universities, financial institutions, and manufacturing companies in the country. Many of these customers have global operations and are transitioning to deliver new communications models to their employees worldwide."

"Our team of award-winning Microsoft voice solutions architects and engineers include Ribbon technology in nearly every design opportunity, from universities to global enterprises," said Jared Cullop, Director of Sales for Continuant. "Not only are Ribbon's solutions best-in-class in design and capability, but the technology allows us to provide a premium level of managed services to our customers across the globe. We can count on Ribbon's team to continually push the technology envelope and are very excited about the strategic opportunities we currently share in the pipeline."

Hogan added, "Continuant, like Ribbon, is a trusted Microsoft partner who has been a leader in deploying Microsoft-certified technology to some of the largest and most demanding enterprises."

In addition to providing secure IP-based voice connectivity, Ribbon's Direct Routing technology ensures interoperability so organizations can select from hundreds of carrier providers across the world. Enterprises can choose to use Teams for all their business calls, or slowly migrate from a legacy PBX/phone system, depending on their unique needs. Because Teams clients work on a PC/Mac or smartphone, users can make and receive calls and collaborate from almost anywhere, on any device, staying connected and productive, regardless of where they choose to work.

